Disney Dreamlight Valley codes December 2022

If you’re looking for Disney Dreamlight Valley codes to redeem in game, then you’ve come to the right place. Codes weren’t available in the Dreamlight Valley during its first few months, but the first redemption code has now dropped, suggesting there will be plenty more to come in the future.

The Dreamlight Valley golden potato code is the first to come to the Disney game, and gives you just that, a golden potato. It doesn’t even do anything yet, but the exciting news is that it appears to be part of a future quest, so you’d better redeem this code while you can. The 16-letter code was discovered by eagle-eyed fans of the game hidden in a Halloween marketing image, so we’ll keep an eye on other marketing images going forward in the hopes that similar puzzles might give us more Dreamlight Valley codes.

Active Dreamlight Valley codes

Here are the active codes that you can currently redeem in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Code Reward GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM Golden Potato

How to redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

Redeeming Disney Dreamlight Valley codes is simple, all you need to do is open the settings menu and click on the help tab where you will see a redemption code box. Paste or type the code into the box, making sure it’s accurate, and hit Claim. Depending on the reward itself, you’ll be told how to claim your item from there, be in automatic, or collected from your in-game mailbox.

So that’s it for Dreamlight Valley codes right now, but we’ll keep this page updated when new ones are added on when any codes above expire. If you’re new to the life game, or even if you’re not, there might be a few hints and tips in our Dreamlight Valley guide that’ll help you on your way. Plus, if you’ve not got space in your backpack for all your redemption code rewards, make sure you know how to upgrade your Dreamlight Valley house to get increased storage in arguably one of the best PC games of the year.