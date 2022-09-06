If you’re running out of storage, you need to know how to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But weirdly for a life sim, it’s not immediately obvious how to do so. While there’s no Tom Nook pressuring you into taking more debt, you’ll need to speak with another money-obsessed character to add to your humble abode – Scrooge McDuck.

One of the great things about Disney Dreamlight Valley is that you are not restricted to following a specific route of progression – you can choose to unlock character realms in any order, and you can befriend and carry out challenges for residents as quickly or slowly as you’d like. This does mean that you might neglect ol’ Scrooge though, and find yourself wondering why you’re still walking around this Disney game with pockets full of rocks. If that sounds like you, keep reading to find out how to unlock your Dreamlight Valley home upgrade options.

How to upgrade your house with Scrooge McDuck

Even once you know Scrooge McDuck is the key to your home renovations, you need to invest in the valley before you can turn your attention to your own space. Just like the other characters, Scrooge has some challenges for you to complete which not only get you to your goal, but improve your friendship with him while you’re at it.

Scrooge’s quests:

Making Cents of Things

Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Reopening

Dreamlight Valley Economy 101

Making Cents of Things

Find Scrooge by his own rundown shop and he’ll kindly tell you to get Goofy back in business first. Goofy has a stand in the Pleasant Valley, and – despite what you think you know about the duck – Scrooge will rebuild it for free. It will cost you to upgrade it further, but you don’t have to just yet.

Okay, maybe you were right about him all along. Scrooge wants Goofy back up and running so you can exchange precious items with Goofy for Star Coins to spend with him. Earn 1,000 Star Coins and return to Scrooge with them to build his store.

Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Reopening

You’re not done there. Next, Scrooge wants you to promote his shop.There’s no economy without customers, after all. Don the t-shirt Scrooge gives you then walk around the valley wearing it, while also placing some signs about town. As if you’ve not done enough labour for him already, you must also craft and place some delightfully inviting plant pots outside the store. Now he’s ready to reopen!

Dreamlight Valley Economy 101

Unlock the Dreamlight Valley Economy 101 questline and you’re nearly ready to improve your home. First, though, you’ll need to sell seven gemstones to Goofy to earn enough Star Coins. This is the hardest bit so far, especially if you’ve already used three in the Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave. Gems generate in rocks around the area – not the ones on the ground, but those along the edges of Dreamlight Valley. As soon as you’ve sold the precious stones to Goofy, return to Scrooge and he’ll finally give you what you need to upgrade your home.

Upgrade your Dreamlight Valley house

Return to your house once Scrooge has told you he’s installed an elevator and you’ll now have two ways to improve your home. Increase the size and number of rooms, and increase your storage capacity.

To increase the size of your building, head inside. Just inside the door on the left is a new floor. Stand on this to open the interface to increase the size of your front room and eventually add more. This doesn’t automatically add storage space though. For that, head outside to where Scrooge’s face is now beaming from a new sign on your property. Interact with the sign and pay a fee to upgrade your storage space.

So run along to Scrooge’s shop and get chatting to the rich duck – he really is valuable to improving the Valley and your home. If you’re wondering what we thought of the game, our initial impressions comparing it to Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing is a good place to start.