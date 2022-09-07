The ultimate Disney Dreamlight Valley beginner’s guide

You’ll need a Disney Dreamlight Valley guide if you want to hit the ground running and save many familiar faces, all while unravelling the mystery surrounding the Forgetting. At the heart of it though, Dreamlight Valley is a life sim from the house of mouse, taking all the best things from cosy games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, and adding your favourite Disney and Pixar characters. Need I say more?

If that’s enough to peak your interest, there are a few things you should know before you delve into the magical world of Dreamlight Valley. It’s often a slow start as Merlin introduces you to the ins and outs of the village so our Disney Dreamlight Valley guide has some top tips to get you off to a good start.

Collect everything because all items have a purpose

As with any farming sim, one of your main daily tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley is gathering resources. It can feel like a grind at first, but you know those items are going to come in handy in the future. And if you think they won’t, they will, so be sure to gather everything you can.

Breaking Rock Spots, destroying Night Thorns, and gathering fruit all give valuable loot – and the sooner you harvest them, the sooner they regenerate, ready to be harvested once again. If you don’t have the inventory space for it all, simply leave it on the ground as it stays there indefinitely. It might not look very nice, but it’s certainly better than frantically searching for things further into the game, when you start crafting furniture and completing more complex quests.

Destroy all the Night Thorns to get more loot

You probably fall into one of two camps when it comes to Night Thorns: wanting to destroy them all to tidy up your valley, or wanting to leave some, for fear of needing them later. If you are in the latter then don’t worry, Night Thorns regenerate, so go ahead and destroy them all ASAP. These dark plants drop a range of loot, from Dream Shards to seeds and even Star Coins, so the more you destroy, the more you earn.

As we’ve mentioned above, this might become troublesome when you run out of inventory space, but your items won’t disappear after time, so you can leave them on the ground as long as you need.

Glowing crops give bonus produce

When harvesting crops, every now and then you’ll see a bright golden glow. React quickly as soon as you see this, because it provides multiples of whatever you’re harvesting for you to pick. It won’t work by holding down the harvesting button though, you need to keep pressing it during the short time frame, so make sure you’re ready for it.

When showered in multiple resources, grab them before they disappear

Similar to the point above, you may get an additional surprise when scavenging for resources. Rocks, trees and Night Thorns may scatter multiple items around you when destroyed, and you’ll hear a fast-paced sound which is your cue to gather them quickly. Unlike other resources, these disappear after a few seconds so hurry to collect them all. If you do, a bonus will appear, which could be an additional resource or a coin chest.

Upgrade inventory space to store more resources

With all the above covered, it’s inevitable that you will eventually run out of storage space. When you start playing, you can carry 21 stacks of items on your person, and eight in your house. While 29 slots might seem like a lot, it fills fast. Not only do you gather raw materials and ingredients quickly, but start adding meals and quest items to the list and your pockets are soon bursting at the seams.

As mentioned above, you can leave items lying around the valley, but it doesn’t look very nice, so you need to know how to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Unfortunately, this is fairly expensive. The cheapest way to increase your storage capacity early on in the game is by upgrading your house storage once, adding eight in-home slots, then unlocking another seven on-person slots for 5,000 Star Coins. From here, both get more expensive, with the next house upgrade costing a massive 20,000 Star Coins.

Give gifts to make friends – and empty your pockets

If you’re still struggling with too many items, give something away! These well-known Disney names are of course kind and sweet, so they take anything you give them with a smile and a thank you – even a stone or handful of sand. While of course you’re giving gifts for the sake of being kind, there is something in it for you. Not only does it free up that storage, but it also increases your friendship level with that character, unlocking new quests and abilities along the way.

Get selling with Goofy ASAP to build up your wealth

A more fruitful way to free up inventory space is by selling your goods to Goofy. Shortly after introducing yourself to Scrooge McDuck, you can help him rebuild Goofy’s stall, and we recommend you do this as soon as possible. Not only does selling your items to Goofy free up those precious slots, but he pays you in Star Coins, the in-game currency for upgrading buildings and purchasing items, both useful and cosmetic. Make sure you find a healthy balance between selling everything and keeping some resources back for use in future challenges.

A quick tip for selling is, if you’re short on cash, sell items that replenish quickly, like stone, apples, and raspberries. Rarer ingredients and items, such as hardwood and iron ore, can’t be found so easily, so don’t be hasty in getting rid of them. Gems are one of the best items to sell as they get the highest payout, but are also needed in some quests, and can be gifted to friends.

Make use of the collection menu and progress faster

Aside from Mickey and Moana, the collection menu is your best friend in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Yes, it shows you what you’ve collected from chests and memories, as well as recipes you’ve unlocked, but that’s not the important part – you’re going to want to keep an eye on the Characters, Foraging, and Ingredients tabs, among others.

To make friends

One of the best uses of the collection menu is a little hidden mechanic in the character list which helps you level up your friendships faster. Increasing your friendship levels is part of an early-game quest, too, so knowing how to do so quickly is key.

When you hover your mouse over a character in the list, you’ll be able to see three items in the bottom right-hand corner. These are that character’s favourite items for the day, and might include fully-cooked meals, ingredients, gems, or other scavenged items. While gifting anything to a valley resident increases your friendship level, gifting these specific items does so faster. You can only give each item once per day, but any you have given are replaced with something new the following day.

To find items

The other top use of the collection list is for locating hard-to-find items. As noted above, you need lots of resources for various quests, and most are only found in certain villages. Use the Fish, Foraging, Ingredients, and Gems collection tabs to find out where certain items can be found.

Pick your favourite characters first and unlock realms in any order

A short while into the game, Merlin helps you unbind the Castle from giant Night Thorns. Once inside, you are greeted by rows and rows of doors, which eventually take you to over 20 Disney and Pixar character realms – though not all are in the game just yet.

Your first choice is between the Wall-E, Moana, and Ratatouille Realms. You can choose any of these, as it does not make a difference to your valley’s progress. For example, you won’t need to bring Remy back to the village before you can start cooking meals. It is worth knowing though, that the Moana realm allows you to invite both Moana and Maui, so that’s the one to pick if you simply want more Valley residents.

Once you’ve unlocked your first realm, you can even skip the other two entirely if a character on the next floor up is more enticing to you. At the time of writing, Frozen is the only option, containing both Elsa and Anna, but more worlds and characters will undoubtedly be added as development in early access goes on. With all this in mind…

Biomes contain important resources for Realms, so unlock them first

You might prefer to hold off on unlocking realms entirely, and prioritise villages – another name for different biomes on the map. Both realms and villages cost Dreamlight to open, so if you choose to spend it on a realm, you’ll need to save up before you can unlock another village. This is important because of where you can find certain items.

For example, speaking from experience here, if you spend all your Dreamlight unlocking the Frozen realm, you must complete a quest before you can invite Anna back to the Valley with you. To complete that quest though, you need Iron Ore, which can only be found in the fourth village onwards. If you are short on Dreamlight at this point, you’ll be stuck in a bit of a grind before you can continue. As a result, it’s probably best to prioritise getting the full Dreamlight Valley map unlocked.

Do some landscaping to make your Valley your own

Opening your Furniture screen outside (the F key on PC) allows you to move all sorts of things, from benches and trellis to trees and rocks. This simply means you can completely personalise your Valley to suit you. The only things you can’t move are ponds and houses, once they’re already in.

Another sneaky little hint about this feature is that it allows you to cheat your way through a couple of Scrooge McDuck’s quests. Once you reach his “Rebuild the Valley” challenges, you’ll need to place some furniture items in each valley. However, instead of using up valuable resources crafting items, you can get away with simply moving ten trees around. You can always come back to it later once you’ve unlocked more furniture crafting recipes.

Place ocean homes next to the shore or you run the risk of being unable to reach them

Sadly, this tip has come about from a technical bug more than anything else, but it’s important to know – at least until it gets fixed. Unlocking most Disney Dreamlight Valley characters requires you to place their houses somewhere in the Valley. Maui and Ursula’s homes, however, are on the water. As you place either of their houses, you have the ability to place them away from the shore – but don’t. You need to be able to walk up to the edge of the site to get Scrooge to build them, and you won’t be able to if they’re out at sea.

A disclaimer to this: we are currently building a boat with Goofy’s help. If this boat allows us to set sail and reach any ocean homes, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, don’t take the risk as it does block your progress for these characters.

You don’t need a recipe to cook so experiment with random ingredients

Once you have access to a stove, you can cook a wide range of tasty meals for you and your friends. You can find recipes hidden around the Valley or receive them from quests, so you know exactly what you’re going to get, however this isn’t necessary. If you’re a little bored of the same old meals, you don’t have to wait to find recipes – you can make them up instead. Sort of. Just pop ingredients into the cooking pot and see what comes out. You’ll even unlock the new recipe as a result, saving you the trouble of hunting for it later on.

Try just one ingredient at a time to start with: just eggs gives you the Boiled Eggs recipe, while any vegetable results in a Grilled Vegetables dish. Move up in the culinary world by guessing, or using what you know. Butter and wheat in a recipe produces a pie, so combine this knowledge with meat, fish, vegetables or fruit to create a range of delicious pastries. In other words, don’t be restricted by what you’ve got written down.

These are just a few of the basic things we wish we’d known in our first few hours of cute and cosy sim. Read our Disney Dreamlight Valley preview to see how we got on without this awesome information, and get some help completing the Mystical Cave riddles on Dazzle Beach.