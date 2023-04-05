Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops have arrived, giving players a chance to earn in-game rewards by watching streams. To celebrate the release of update 4, you can claim four exclusive RGB gamer essentials, like a gaming chair and a new headset.

The next Dreamlight Valley update, Pride of the Valley, arrives on April 5, and reunites Scar – perhaps not willingly – with his nephew, Simba, and Nala. Along with the new update comes a new Star Path, featuring items themed around Disney’s parks. That’s not all, as these Twitch drops provide yet another way to customise your own valley, and get you back into one of the best life games right now to welcome your new arrivals. Here’s all of the current Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops, and how to earn and redeem them.

How to get Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops

Twitch drops are exclusive in-game rewards that can only be earned by watching participating Twitch streams for that game – in this case, Dreamlight Valley. We don’t think watching your favourite streamers is much of a hardship, especially when there are exciting items to earn in the process.

Here’s how to link your Twitch account to your Dreamlight Valley account:

Head to the official Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops website.

Log into your Twitch account.

Log into your Dreamlight Valley account, which will either be a Gameloft cloud save account, or the platform you play on, for example Epic Games or Steam.

Click ‘Link accounts’.

Watch any participating Dreamlight Valley Twitch stream while logged in.

Dreamlight Valley Twitch drop rewards

Here are the latest Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops, followed by the length of time you must watch a participating stream:

Gamer Mickey Ears Headband – 15 minutes

– 15 minutes Gamer Chair – 45 minutes

– 45 minutes Gamer Laptop – 90 minutes

– 90 minutes Comfy Gamer Hoodie – 150 minutes

The new Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops are only available from April 5 to April 12. Once you have earned your drops and redeemed them from your Twitch inventory, you can collect your gamer items from the mailbox outside your Dreamlight Valley house.

It might be hard to tear yourself away from your own Dreamlight Valley to watch someone else in theirs, but if you’re looking to take a break, there’s no better way to spend it – or just multitask and do both! With your Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops earned, make sure you’ve also redeemed the latest Dreamlight Valley codes for even more freebies. When you want a break from Disney and there’s no one streaming, check out the best PC games for more critically acclaimed games to add to your library.