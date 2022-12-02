What is the next Dreamlight Valley update release date?

Want to know the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update release date and who’s coming with it? Dreamlight Valley updates add new characters and quests to the life sim, and we already know there’s a lot of room for new faces to be added. Fans on social media have been requesting the likes of Cinderella, Belle, and Stitch – and with a certain blue alien coming soon, we know Gameloft are listening.

Despite being in early access, the Disney game has cemented itself as one of the best PC games of 2022, with regular content updates, a vibrant community, and speedy and regular patches when bugs are found. So far, we’ve had one large content update since the game launched, and the next update will make it two in just three months. With “an almost unlimited source” of classic characters to choose from, there’s no sign of these updates slowing down yet.

Dreamlight Valley update schedule

Dreamlight Valley Update 2 is coming on December 6. Officially titled ‘Missions in Uncharted Space’, and more commonly known as the Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update, it isn’t just going to infinity and beyond, as two Disney characters from space land in the valley.

What’s coming next? Well, it looks like Christmas and the winter holidays will be celebrated with the update too, as snow will be arriving in the valley, and a range of new cosmetic items will be released.

Looking beyond this update, developer Gameloft has teased that Beauty and the Beast could be next. There’s no official confirmation but all the signs are there, and if the current update pattern is to be continued, that should land around January 17.

That’s everything you need to know about what’s coming in the next Dreamlight Valley update, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to keep you busy right now. Familiarise yourself with all of the Dreamlight Valley characters available now, and check out our guide on Dreamlight Valley Dream Shards in case you need some to open the next realm. Plus, make sure you’ve unlocked Scar’s quests and completed them before Woody, Buzz, and Stitch need your help as well.