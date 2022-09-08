How to feed and recruit Disney Dreamlight Valley animals

If you want to feed Disney Dreamlight Valley animals, you don’t have to have a singing voice like Snow White. Just offer them food and the hungry little critters will be scuttling around your feet in no time. In fact, feed them enough times, and you’ll be able to turn them into companions, following you around the Disney game permanently as you carry out your daily life sim tasks.
Like pets in an MMO game, companions are an avatar customisation option, so you can choose which adorable animals you’d like to keep you company on your quests. In order to turn wild critters into companions though, as well as earn daily loot and Dreamlight, you’ll need to know how to approach them and what food they like.
How to feed Dreamlight Valley animals
Each of the eight Dreamlight Valley animals can be found in their corresponding biome, but only two of each will spawn per day. You can also only feed each critter once every 24 hours, so be sure to go out of your way to keep your little friends well-fed – and reap the rewards.
When fed, animals have the chance to drop seeds and other useful items, including cosmetics and Dreamlight Shards. There are also a number of achievements for feeding critters which will reward you with Dreamlight.
How to get animals as companions
All you need to do to recruit animals to be your companion is feed each variant twice. – and it doesn’t even have to be their favourite food, which is handy for the more rare snacks listed above. Bear in mind that each different-coloured critter is considered a unique variant. For example, feed the white rabbit twice to have the white rabbit appear in your collection.
To set a critter as your companion, go to your wardrobe and select the companion section. Choose any of those you have unlocked, and it’ll follow you around as long as you want it to – no feeding required. To see the full list of available critters, go to the collection menu.
All animals and their favourite food
With the Forgetting having destroyed the valley, it’s no surprise that these little creatures can be a little skittish, so some require a more considerate approach. The information below will help if you’re struggling to stop them running away, and lists their favourite snacks.
Squirrels
- Location: Plaza
- Food group: Fruit and nuts
- Favourite food: Peanuts
- Variants: Black, classic (tan), Gray, Red, and White.
Squirrels are pretty easy to find, as they’re clearly hungry little things. You’ll spot them running around the plaza, and you should just be able to walk straight up to them and interact with them. If not, you may have already fed them for the day.
Rabbits
- Location: Peaceful Meadow
- Food group: Vegetables
- Favourite food: Carrots
- Variants: Black, Brown, Calico, Classic, and White
Rabbits are more playful than squirrels, and will have their fun with you before taking your food. As you approach a rabbit for the first time, it will bounce up and down before running away. Don’t be perturbed, simply chase after it. It will do this a few times, before finally settling long enough for you to interact.
Sea Turtles
- Location: Dazzle Beach
- Food group: Shellfish and Seaweed
- Favourite food: Seaweed
- Variants: Black, Brown, Classic (green and brown), Purple, and White
The incredibly cute sea turtles are shy, and won’t let you get up close right away. As you start to get too near to a sea turtle, it will pull its head into its shell and shake nervously. Quietly wait it out and don’t move, and it will eventually pop its head back out, eagerly propping itself up on its front legs, ready for some seafood.
Raccoons
- Locations: Forest of Valor
- Food group: Fruit
- Favourite food: Blueberries
- Variants: Black, Blue, Classic (grey), Red, and White
If it were possible, Raccoons are even harder to approach than Sea Turtles, and will give you the runaround. You’ll have to tread very carefully, and keep your distance to begin with. Wait for the raccoon to stop and look around eagerly, and start creeping slowly towards it, stopping every couple of steps. It’s tedious, but you’ll eventually get close enough to feed it.
Crocodiles
- Location: Glade of Trust
- Food group: Shellfish
- Favourite food: Lobster
- Variants: Blue, Classic (green), Golden, Pink, Red, and White
The crocodile works in almost the same way as the raccoon. Again, when you spot a distant croc standing still, you can start to approach. Wait until its head is down and stop moving every time it looks up. As you approach and interact, it will endearingly place its head on the floor, submitting for its tasty treat.
Sunbirds
- Location: Sunlit Plateau
- Food group: Flowers
- Favourite food: Bromeliad
- Variants: Emerald, Golden, Orchid (purple), Red, and Turquoise
The stunning birds flit around the Sunlit Plateau at some speed, but you should still be able to catch up to them and interact with them fairly easily.
Foxes
- Location: Frosted Heights
- Food group: Fish
- Favourite food: White Sturgeon
- Variants: Black, Blue, Classic (brown), Red, and White
Like rabbits, foxes have a playful nature, and will encourage you to chase them around before feeding them.
Ravens
- Location: Forgotten Lands
- Food group: Unknown
- Favourite food: Unknown
- Variants: Blue, Brown, Classic (black), Red, and White
Sadly, we’re still waiting to get to the Forgotten Lands, but we’ll update you as soon as we know more about the mysterious Ravens that reside there, and how to feed them.
Now you know how to feed every critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to unlock their individual biomes. Take a look at our beginner’s guide, which includes some tips for earning Dreamlight and unlocking villages. We’ve also got the Dreamlight Valley crudites and fish sandwich recipes, as well as Remy’s renowned ratatouille recipe, so you don’t forget to feed your fellow valley residents either.