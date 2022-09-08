How to feed and recruit Disney Dreamlight Valley animals

If you want to feed Disney Dreamlight Valley animals, you don’t have to have a singing voice like Snow White. Just offer them food and the hungry little critters will be scuttling around your feet in no time. In fact, feed them enough times, and you’ll be able to turn them into companions, following you around the Disney game permanently as you carry out your daily life sim tasks.

Like pets in an MMO game, companions are an avatar customisation option, so you can choose which adorable animals you’d like to keep you company on your quests. In order to turn wild critters into companions though, as well as earn daily loot and Dreamlight, you’ll need to know how to approach them and what food they like.

How to feed Dreamlight Valley animals

Each of the eight Dreamlight Valley animals can be found in their corresponding biome, but only two of each will spawn per day. You can also only feed each critter once every 24 hours, so be sure to go out of your way to keep your little friends well-fed – and reap the rewards.

When fed, animals have the chance to drop seeds and other useful items, including cosmetics and Dreamlight Shards. There are also a number of achievements for feeding critters which will reward you with Dreamlight.

How to get animals as companions

All you need to do to recruit animals to be your companion is feed each variant twice. – and it doesn’t even have to be their favourite food, which is handy for the more rare snacks listed above. Bear in mind that each different-coloured critter is considered a unique variant. For example, feed the white rabbit twice to have the white rabbit appear in your collection.

To set a critter as your companion, go to your wardrobe and select the companion section. Choose any of those you have unlocked, and it’ll follow you around as long as you want it to – no feeding required. To see the full list of available critters, go to the collection menu.

All animals and their favourite food

With the Forgetting having destroyed the valley, it’s no surprise that these little creatures can be a little skittish, so some require a more considerate approach. The information below will help if you’re struggling to stop them running away, and lists their favourite snacks.

Squirrels

Location: Plaza

Plaza Food group: Fruit and nuts

Fruit and nuts Favourite food: Peanuts

Peanuts Variants: Black, classic (tan), Gray, Red, and White.

Squirrels are pretty easy to find, as they’re clearly hungry little things. You’ll spot them running around the plaza, and you should just be able to walk straight up to them and interact with them. If not, you may have already fed them for the day.

Rabbits

Location: Peaceful Meadow

Peaceful Meadow Food group: Vegetables

Vegetables Favourite food: Carrots

Carrots Variants: Black, Brown, Calico, Classic, and White

Rabbits are more playful than squirrels, and will have their fun with you before taking your food. As you approach a rabbit for the first time, it will bounce up and down before running away. Don’t be perturbed, simply chase after it. It will do this a few times, before finally settling long enough for you to interact.

Sea Turtles

Location: Dazzle Beach

Dazzle Beach Food group: Shellfish and Seaweed

Shellfish and Seaweed Favourite food: Seaweed

Seaweed Variants: Black, Brown, Classic (green and brown), Purple, and White

The incredibly cute sea turtles are shy, and won’t let you get up close right away. As you start to get too near to a sea turtle, it will pull its head into its shell and shake nervously. Quietly wait it out and don’t move, and it will eventually pop its head back out, eagerly propping itself up on its front legs, ready for some seafood.

Raccoons

Locations: Forest of Valor

Forest of Valor Food group: Fruit

Fruit Favourite food: Blueberries

Blueberries Variants: Black, Blue, Classic (grey), Red, and White

If it were possible, Raccoons are even harder to approach than Sea Turtles, and will give you the runaround. You’ll have to tread very carefully, and keep your distance to begin with. Wait for the raccoon to stop and look around eagerly, and start creeping slowly towards it, stopping every couple of steps. It’s tedious, but you’ll eventually get close enough to feed it.

Crocodiles

Location: Glade of Trust

Glade of Trust Food group: Shellfish

Shellfish Favourite food: Lobster

Lobster Variants: Blue, Classic (green), Golden, Pink, Red, and White

The crocodile works in almost the same way as the raccoon. Again, when you spot a distant croc standing still, you can start to approach. Wait until its head is down and stop moving every time it looks up. As you approach and interact, it will endearingly place its head on the floor, submitting for its tasty treat.

Sunbirds

Location: Sunlit Plateau

Sunlit Plateau Food group: Flowers

Flowers Favourite food: Bromeliad

Bromeliad Variants: Emerald, Golden, Orchid (purple), Red, and Turquoise

The stunning birds flit around the Sunlit Plateau at some speed, but you should still be able to catch up to them and interact with them fairly easily.

Foxes

Location: Frosted Heights

Frosted Heights Food group: Fish

Fish Favourite food: White Sturgeon

White Sturgeon Variants: Black, Blue, Classic (brown), Red, and White

Like rabbits, foxes have a playful nature, and will encourage you to chase them around before feeding them.

Ravens

Location: Forgotten Lands

Forgotten Lands Food group: Unknown

Unknown Favourite food: Unknown

Unknown Variants: Blue, Brown, Classic (black), Red, and White

Sadly, we’re still waiting to get to the Forgotten Lands, but we’ll update you as soon as we know more about the mysterious Ravens that reside there, and how to feed them.

Now you know how to feed every critter in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to unlock their individual biomes. Take a look at our beginner’s guide, which includes some tips for earning Dreamlight and unlocking villages. We’ve also got the Dreamlight Valley crudites and fish sandwich recipes, as well as Remy’s renowned ratatouille recipe, so you don’t forget to feed your fellow valley residents either.