All Disney Dreamlight Valley characters

There are plenty of Disney Dreamlight Valley characters to rescue and befriend from your favourite films in this adorable farming sim. The Disney game is still in early access though and as a result, we know some are missing right now, but will be coming to the valley later down the line.

While Disney Dreamlight Valley is part life sim, it is also very story driven, and some of the characters you come across make up part of that story. Others can be chosen and unlocked in any order from inside the Dream Castle – though you’ll want to read our Disney Dreamlight Valley guide beforehand, as it recommends you spend your Dreamlight on something else before unlocking all of the realms. Here though, we take a look at every Disney Dreamlight Valley character you’ll come across in the story, as well as all of those you can currently rescue from their realms, and the ones we’re yet to see in-game.

All current Disney Dreamlight Valley characters

The very first character you’re introduced to in Dreamlight Valley is Merlin from The Sword in the Stone. He is pivotal to your journey in Disney Dreamlight Valley, teaching you how things work, and how to harness your magical powers.

Here’s the full list of everyone you’ll encounter as you continue your journey bringing Dreamlight Valley back to life:

Merlin

Scrooge McDuck

Mickey Mouse

Goofy

Minnie Mouse

Donald Duck

Mother Gothel

Ursula

Eric

Ariel

Kristoff

Fairly early on, Merlin will show you how to unlock the Dream Castle, giving you access to character realms. These will take you to where these additional characters are currently residing, and task you with bringing them home. This is also how we expect most future characters to be released to the game.

Currently, you only have access to four realms: Moana, Ratatouille, Wall-E, and Frozen. However, there are around 26 additional doors that will one day lead to more. The characters available from the current realms are:

Moana

Maui

Remy

Wall-E

Anna

Elsa

Upcoming Disney Dreamlight Valley characters

Based on what we know about the game itself, Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty more characters to offer, either during early access or following its full, free-to-play release. For example, Belle and Buzz appear in an official trailer, but are currently not in-game. There are also a number of clothing or furniture sets available now that pertain to franchises not included above, such as Wreck it Ralph and Monsters Inc.

As we’ve mentioned, we mostly expect these characters to join Dreamlight Valley through realms, but we’re not ruling out Gameloft adding more depth to the story, as well. Some characters we expect to see in the future are:

Beast

Belle

Buzz Lightyear

Cinderella

Olaf

Pumbaa

Ralph

Scar

Simba

Stitch

Sully

Timon

Vanellope von Schweetz

Woody

While the above characters have appeared in trailers, hopefully other franchise characters will join them – because there’s no Sully without Mike Wazowski, or Stitch without Lilo.

Missing Dreamlight Valley characters and films

Knowing all of the above, there are definitely still some characters we’d love to see join the character list in the future. Personally, we won’t rest until we see Hercules, Meg, and Tarzan strolling around the village. Here are just some of the movies with characters missing from Disney Dreamlight Valley, who could be added in the future:

Aladdin

Alice in Wonderland

Big Hero 6

Brave

Coco

Encanto

Hercules

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Incredibles

The Jungle Book

Luca

Mulan

Onward

Peter Pan

Pinocchio

Pocahontas

The Princess and the Frog

Robin Hood

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and The Seven Dwarves

Soul

Tarzan

Up

Winnie the Pooh

Some of the above franchises do appear in-game already thanks to customisation items, but there’s no confirmation as of yet that any of their characters will make an appearance. We’ve also left a few more unrealistic ones out, such as live-action movies or characters like Dumbo, The Rescuers, and Lightning McQueen who we’d love to see, but might be too large or small. But then we do have Remy, so who knows what the future of Dreamlight Valley holds.

If you’re struggling with the Remy questline, we’ve got a guide to his famous ratatouille recipe right here, or if you’re stuck down in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Mystical Cave thanks to Ursula, you’ll want to read all about the riddles and how to solve them.