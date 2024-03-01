Save up to 45% on these incredible Drop mechanical keyboards right now

The Drop CTRL, ALT, and SHIFT models are on sale at Amazon, with up to $120 off these gaming barebone kits and fully equipped boards.

Drop Amazon Keyboard Deals
Niall Walsh's Avatar

Published:

Drop PC games hardware 

Finding a great gaming keyboard deal is hard, especially when marketplaces like Amazon are flooded with off-brand names that don’t have a reliable pedigree. However, right now the Drop CTRL, ALT, and Shift keyboards are all on sale, with up to $120 in savings possible on each board.

We rank the Drop CSTM80 among the best gaming keyboards, as one of the best choices for enthusiasts thanks to its hot-swappable PCB and incredible tactile feel. Now, you can bag yourself one of Drop’s more premium-feeling gaming-focused designs with a discount of up to 45%.

First up we have the Drop CTRL, a TKL gaming keyboard that is available in a barebones configuration for $109, down from $170 for the low-profile model, whereas the high-profile model now costs $149, down from $220.

If you want your switches and keycaps included, the Drop CTRL is available with either a Cherry MX Blue setup for $195, down from $295, or a Cherry MX Brown config for $149, down from $240.

Next up is the Drop ALT, a 65% keyboard with 67 keys. There is a choice of light and dark grayscale designs, with the switch choices once again determining the price. The Drop ALT is available for between $114 and $149.95, with each board having a saving of at least 32% versus the MSRP.

Finally, we have the Drop SHIFT, the only full-size model available in the sale, but it only comes in a barebones setup, meaning you’ll need to add your own switches and keycaps for all 87 keys. The SHIFT is available for $119, down from $199.97, giving you a saving of 40%

Buying a barebones keyboard is a great way to show off your creativity, but options such as the new Epomaker Brick 87 also offer incredible fully equipped setups if you’d rather not do the legwork yourself.

As one of PCGN’s Hardware Editors, Niall is an expert in all things peripherals, meaning if you need to know what the best PC gaming headsets, controllers, keyboards, mice, or monitors are, he has you covered. Even if you just want to know which peripheral brand is better, Razer, CorsairLogitech, or any other he can help there too. You will also find his words on sites such as; The Loadout, Wargamer, USA Today, MTG Rocks, GGRecon, and RealSport101.