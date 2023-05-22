Nvidia RTX 4060 can be cooled by just two fans, says Gigabyte

What happens when you mix a sleeping newborn and the noisy hum of an overengineered graphics card with a zillion fans? Luckily, you won’t have to find out, thanks to Gigabyte. The Taiwanese manufacturer demonstrated its first dual-fan solution for the Nvidia RTX 4060 with the Windforce OC.

Last week’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 announcement brought a lot of juicy information with it, first and foremost that RTX 4060 pricing starts at $299. That’s welcome news for those of us eagerly awaiting an affordable next gen graphics card which benefits from the latest technology, such as Nvidia DLSS 3 and Frame Generation. The RTX 4060 also boasts a power draw of just 110W, and, in an age of increasingly watt-hungry components, that can only be a good thing.

Add in board partners have scrambled to ride the coattails of Nvidia’s announcement by revealing their own editions of the RTX 4060. Gigabyte itself announced an impressive 33 new models based on the upcoming Ada Lovelace GPU. Despite its modest power draw, most models had triple-fan cooling built in.

With noise, or lack of, a significant factor in many PC gaming builds, this might not be the news everyone’s hoping for. But Gigabyte did come through with the dual-fan RTX 4060 WindForce OC. If you’re worrying about the GPU overheating, Gigabyte assures us this model enjoys “high efficiency heat dissipation” thanks to alternately spinning blade fans and a composite copper heat pipe.

Although Gigabyte’s new Windforce model has only two fans, its

19.2 x 12.0 x 4.1 cm dimensions are a tad bulkier than you might expect. As with all other RTX 4060 models, the full specs, including clock speed, are yet to be revealed.

Of course, until we get our hands on a model to test the noise and cooling ourselves, you’ll have to retain a healthy degree of skepticism towards Gigabyte’s claims. Can’t wait ‘til then? If you need to pick up a new GPU in the meantime, check out our guide to the best graphics card. You’ll notice many of the Nvidia RTX 4060’s older siblings get a mention.