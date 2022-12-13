Dying Light 2 mod support has arrived via mod.io

Dying Light 2 mod support has arrived on PC. Starting December 13, Dying Light 2 owners can download the zombie game’s developer tools as a separate DLC pack on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and then share their mods and map creations using the mod.io platform.

To celebrate the rollout of Dying Light 2’s official dev tools, Techland and mod.io have put together a prize pool of $55,000 USD (about £44,430) for a ‘Shape Your City‘ contest, with cash prizes given to the ten best custom maps entered in the contest, which runs until January 20. Winners will be announced February 2.

The dev tools are currently in beta, and Techland says it will be adding additional features over time, including cross-compatibility with the console editions of Dying Light 2.

“We know you liked Developer Tools in Dying Light and we are excited to partner with mod.io to announce Dying Light 2 Stay Human now includes this incredible feature as well,” says Rafał Polito, technology producer at Techland. “Our players now have even more content and possibilities to create maps and user-generated stories on them.”

Techland says that its goal is for mods to be available across all platforms, which is why it opted to partner with mod.io rather than use the Steam Workshop. You can upload and browse Dying Light 2 mods at the dedicated mod.io page.

