EA Sports FC 24 crossplay explained

Does EA Sports FC 24 have crossplay? As many PC players will know, EA has a rocky relationship with their PC ports of sports games. The relationship has definitely improved over the years, but things aren’t exactly where they ought to be.

Fortunately, EA is starting their new football game series on the right foot by supporting EA Sports FC 24 crossplay on PC and current generation consoles. The good news doesn’t stop there as additional game modes will be available in crossplay this year, making the PC version of EA Sports FC 24 almost equal to its console counterparts. Sadly, there’s some bad news regarding Ultimate Team, but we’ll get to that as the EA Sports FC 24 release date draws closer.

EA Sports FC 24 crossplay platform generations

There are currently three different versions of EA FC 24: the current generation, the last generation, and the Switch edition. The Nintendo Switch version is locked out of crossplay as it’s incompatible with the other versions of the game.

Here are the platforms that can utilize crossplay in EA Sports FC 24:

PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S users can play together.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users can play together.

EA Sports FC 24 crossplay game modes

EA is expanding on the crossplay mechanics introduced in FIFA 23 by bringing this feature to more game modes in EA Sports FC 24. Previously crossplay was only available in the most popular modes, but this feature is coming to niche modes like Clubs and Volta Football.

Here are the crossplay game modes available in EA Sports FC 24:

Ultimate Team (Rivals, Champions, Online Draft, Online Friendlies, Play a Friend)

Ultimate Team Co-Op (Squad Battles, Rivals, Friendlies)

Online Friendlies

Online Seasons

Co-Op Season

Clubs

Volta Football (Arcade, Squads)

EA Sports FC 24 crossplay shared transfer market

EA has confirmed PC players will not have access to the shared transfer market in EA Sports FC 24.

This information was revealed by The Mirror Gaming, but we still don’t know why the developers have made this decision. There’s speculation from the EA FC community that it’s due to bots, but those same bots can be found using the web app that every version of the game uses.

EA has been kind enough to let PC players access the shared pool of crossplay users, but they’ve been stingy when it comes to the transfer market. In FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team, EA finally introduced shared transfer markets across all platforms, but they specifically excluded PC and Nintendo Switch players from this feature.

That’s all you need to know about EA Sports FC 24 crossplay. It’s important to note that crossplay in EA FC 24 is enabled by default on every platform, so you will need to go into the settings menu to turn it off. If you’re looking for more sports games or multiplayer games in general, check out our guides to find brilliant games to keep you entertained for hours on end.