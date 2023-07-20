EA Sports FC 24 release date, gameplay, engine upgrades, and more

When is the EA Sports FC 24 release date? EA has officially dropped the FIFA branding after almost three decades, fortunately, this hasn’t resulted in any major changes. If you were worried about the loss of the FIFA branding potentially spoiling the football game, we can reassure you that there’s nothing to be concerned about. While there are some changes to the overall gameplay, the game’s core remains largely unchanged.

EA Sports FC 24 is the first major football game that allows both men and women to play together on the same pitch. That’s right, Ultimate Team this year will let you pick from over 19,000 fully licensed players to create the world’s best football team. The Hypermotion technology is also receiving an upgrade this year to make the gameplay feel more realistic than ever before, and there are plenty of changes to the players to make each footballer play as they do in real life. Here’s everything you need to know about the EA Sports FC 24 release date, including gameplay changes, engine upgrades, and more.

EA Sports FC 24 release date

The EA Sports FC 24 release date is set for Friday, September 29, 2023, and will launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S and X, PlayStation 4 and 5.

You can receive early access to the game (up to seven days) by purchasing the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition for $99.99 / £99.99. Pre-order the Ultimate Edition before August 22 to receive an untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women’s Champions League Hero on November 27.

EA Sports FC 24 gameplay

HyperMotion technology has been part of FIFA since the start of the current console generation. The goal of HyperMotion is to use motion-capturing technology to create a brand-new set of animations for each player on the pitch. This was taken further in FIFA 23, bringing the technology to the women’s game and adding even more animations to make certain types of players feel more distinct.

HyperMotion V in EA Sports FC 24 takes the number of custom animations up to a new level by utilizing cameras placed around real stadiums. The example shown in the Gameplay Deep Dive video showed Haaland scoring with an incredibly unique volley against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Without HyperMotion V, this type of animation wouldn’t be possible in previous FIFA games. It’s unclear how many players will receive custom animations, but we know for certain that the biggest teams in the world should be more authentic than ever before.

PlayStyles are new to EA Sports FC 24, giving players access to special traits and abilities that have been identified using real-world player data from sources like Opta. Using Haaland as an example, one of his PlayStyles is the Power Shot which allows him to shoot accurately from a distance. Other footballers can attempt to shoot from a distance, but without Power Shot, these shots are unlikely to be as precise or as powerful.

There are 34 PlayStyles, covering every aspect of the sport. Whether you’re a defender like Virgil van Dijk who has access to Defensive and Long Ball Pass, or an attacker with Finesse Shot+ and Power Header, there are enough PlayStyles to make every footballer feel special. These abilities are present throughout all of the game modes in EA Sports FC 24, so you’re going to have to take them into account when assembling your squad.

EA Sports FC 24 engine upgrades

The engine upgrades over the past few FIFA games have been minor at best, and it appears we’re not going to see massive changes in EA Sports FC 24. While there has been plenty of speculation about a 120fps mode, similar to the Madden Series, this hasn’t been introduced in EA Sports FC 24. Instead, the devs have upgraded the clothing physics – now you can watch the fabric wrap and move around players as they sprint across the pitch.

EA Sports FC 24 cover

The cover art for the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition has been criticized by fans as it looks, well, pretty ugly. The actual in-game footage looks a lot nicer than the Ultimate Edition cover, but there’s something about the placement of all 31 players that makes the cover seem like a screenshot from The Sims.

The Standard Edition sees EA return to the regular format of having a cover star. The last few years have been focused on PSG’s Kylian Mbappé, but the spotlight has moved over to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. After completing the treble and scoring a record amount of goals in the league in his first season, it’s no surprise that Haaland has been selected as the newest cover star.

That’s all you need to know about the EA Sports FC 24 release date. If you’re looking for more information on the best upcoming games, we’ve got a list that should have you excited for the future. We also have a list of the best sports games if you want to play something more akin to football.