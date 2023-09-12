Which stadiums are in EA Sports FC 24? Anyone familiar with world football could probably name a handful of stadiums off the top of their head; the San Siro, the Bernabeu… Craven Cottage – it’s where the drama of football takes place, and can often be a driving factor in the most epic of matches. Whether you want to make your team’s stadium your own home in EA FC 24, or just really like the look of a bearpit like Goodison Park, here’s every stadium in EA Sports FC 24.

Every EA Sports FC 24 stadium

While the full list of EA Sports FC 24 stadiums is still to be released, we do know that there are more stadiums included in this year’s release than the last. Here is every stadium we expect to see in EA Sports FC 24:

Premier League

Anfield (Liverpool)

Craven Cottage (Fulham)

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

Goodison Park (Everton)

Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)

London Stadium (West Ham United)

Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)

St. James’ Park (Newcastle United)

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

The Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)

The City Ground (Nottingham Forest)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

Villa Park (Aston Villa)

Vitality Stadium (Bournemouth)

Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

Turf Moor (Burnley)

English Football League

St. Mary’s Stadium (Southampton)Elland Road (Leeds United)

King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)

Carrow Road (Norwich)

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)

Loftus Road (Queens Park Rangers)

MKM Stadium (Hull City)

Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)

Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)

Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City)

The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

Bundesliga

BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)

BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Europa-Park Stadion (SC Freiburg)

Mercedes-Benz Arena (VfB Stuttgart)

MEWA ARENA (Mainz 05)

PreZero Arena (1899 Hoffenheim)

Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)

RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Union Berlin)

Volkswagen Arena (VfL Wolfsburg)

wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)

WWK Arena (FC Augsburg)

Bundesliga 2

Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)

VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)

Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Hannover 96)

Home Deluxe Arena (SC Paderborn)

Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)

SchücoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)

LaLiga Santander

Cívitas Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe)

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)

Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)

Estadio de la Cerámica (Villareal)

Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)

Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)

Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)

Estadio Mestalla (Valencia)

Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz)

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)

Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)

Visit Mallorca Estadi (RCD Mallorca)

Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes (Granada)

Estadio de Gran Canaria (Las Palmas)

Estadio de Mendizorroza (Deportivo Alaves)

LaLiga 2

El Alcoraz (Huesca)

Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante)

Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)

RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)

Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga)

Municipal de Butarque (Leganes)

Municipal de Ipurua (Eibar)

Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Groupama Stadium (Olympique Lyon)

Orange Vélodrome (Olympique Marseille)

Parc des Princes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Serie A TIM

San Siro (AC Milan/Inter Milan)

Allianz Stadium (Juventus)

Liga Portugal

Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto)

Estádio do SL Benfica (Benfica)

Super Lig

Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı (Karagumruk)

Rest of World

Donbass Arena (Shaktar Donetsk)

Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)

Philips Stadion (PSV Eindhoven)

MLS

Banc of California Stadium (LAFC)

BC Place (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)

Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)

Providence Park (Portland Timbers)

Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)

MBS Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli/Ittihad FC)

King Fahd Stadium (Al-Hilal/Al-Nasr/Al-Shabab)

International

Wembley Stadium (England)

Liga Profesional de Fútbol

Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini (CA Independiente)

Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club)

La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

Generic

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D’Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

FIFAe Stadium

Forest Park Stadium

FUT Stadium (FUT only)

Ivy Lane

Longville Stadium

Molton Road

O Dromo

Oktigann Park

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion

Volta

Amsterdam Underpass

Art Festival

Barcelona Plaza

Beach Party

Berlin

Block Party

Buenos Aires

Cape Town

Dubai

Favela

Football Royalty

Ice Ruins

Lagos

London

Mars Base

Mexico City

Miami

Milan

New York

Paris

Paris Streets

Parking Lot

Rome

São Paulo

Sydney

Tokyo

Venice Beach

VOLTA City

Warehouse

