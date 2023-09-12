Which stadiums are in EA Sports FC 24? Anyone familiar with world football could probably name a handful of stadiums off the top of their head; the San Siro, the Bernabeu… Craven Cottage – it’s where the drama of football takes place, and can often be a driving factor in the most epic of matches. Whether you want to make your team’s stadium your own home in EA FC 24, or just really like the look of a bearpit like Goodison Park, here’s every stadium in EA Sports FC 24.
The EA Sports FC 24 release date isn’t far off, and we’re gearing up for another year of ambitious transfers, Ultimate Team grinding, and, of course, taking our beloved home team to the pinnacle of footballing greatness. EA FC 24 Crossplay has been confirmed for PC, too, so you’ll be able to play with your friends, as long as they’re sitting on a current-gen console.
Every EA Sports FC 24 stadium
While the full list of EA Sports FC 24 stadiums is still to be released, we do know that there are more stadiums included in this year’s release than the last. Here is every stadium we expect to see in EA Sports FC 24:
Premier League
- Anfield (Liverpool)
- Craven Cottage (Fulham)
- Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)
- Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)
- Goodison Park (Everton)
- Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)
- London Stadium (West Ham United)
- Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- Old Trafford (Manchester United)
- Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)
- St. James’ Park (Newcastle United)
- Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)
- The Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- The City Ground (Nottingham Forest)
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Villa Park (Aston Villa)
- Vitality Stadium (Bournemouth)
- Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)
- Turf Moor (Burnley)
English Football League
- St. Mary’s Stadium (Southampton)Elland Road (Leeds United)
- King Power Stadium (Leicester City)
- Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)
- Carrow Road (Norwich)
- Fratton Park (Portsmouth)
- Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)
- Loftus Road (Queens Park Rangers)
- MKM Stadium (Hull City)
- Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)
- Stadium of Light (Sunderland)
- Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)
- Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City)
- The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)
Bundesliga
- BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)
- BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Monchengladbach)
- Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Europa-Park Stadion (SC Freiburg)
- Mercedes-Benz Arena (VfB Stuttgart)
- MEWA ARENA (Mainz 05)
- PreZero Arena (1899 Hoffenheim)
- Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)
- RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)
- Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)
- Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Union Berlin)
- Volkswagen Arena (VfL Wolfsburg)
- wohninvest Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)
- WWK Arena (FC Augsburg)
Bundesliga 2
- Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
- Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)
- VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)
- Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Hannover 96)
- Home Deluxe Arena (SC Paderborn)
- Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)
- SchücoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)
LaLiga Santander
- Cívitas Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)
- Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Getafe)
- Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)
- Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)
- Estadio de la Cerámica (Villareal)
- Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)
- Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)
- Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)
- Estadio Mestalla (Valencia)
- Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)
- Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)
- Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz)
- Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)
- Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)
- Visit Mallorca Estadi (RCD Mallorca)
- Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes (Granada)
- Estadio de Gran Canaria (Las Palmas)
- Estadio de Mendizorroza (Deportivo Alaves)
LaLiga 2
- El Alcoraz (Huesca)
- Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante)
- Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)
- RCDE Stadium (Espanyol)
- Estadio La Rosaleda (Malaga)
- Municipal de Butarque (Leganes)
- Municipal de Ipurua (Eibar)
Ligue 1 Uber Eats
- Groupama Stadium (Olympique Lyon)
- Orange Vélodrome (Olympique Marseille)
- Parc des Princes (Paris Saint-Germain)
Serie A TIM
- San Siro (AC Milan/Inter Milan)
- Allianz Stadium (Juventus)
Liga Portugal
- Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto)
- Estádio do SL Benfica (Benfica)
Super Lig
- Atatürk Olimpiyat Stadı (Karagumruk)
Rest of World
- Donbass Arena (Shaktar Donetsk)
Eredivisie
- Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)
- Philips Stadion (PSV Eindhoven)
MLS
- Banc of California Stadium (LAFC)
- BC Place (Vancouver Whitecaps)
- Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)
- Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)
- Providence Park (Portland Timbers)
- Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)
MBS Pro League
- King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli/Ittihad FC)
- King Fahd Stadium (Al-Hilal/Al-Nasr/Al-Shabab)
International
- Wembley Stadium (England)
Liga Profesional de Fútbol
- Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini (CA Independiente)
- Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club)
- La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)
Generic
- Al Jayeed Stadium
- Aloha Park
- Arena del Centenario
- Arena D’Oro
- Court Lane
- Crown Lane
- Eastpoint Arena
- El Grandioso
- El Libertador
- Estadio de las Artes
- Estadio El Medio
- Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
- Euro Park
- FIFAe Stadium
- Forest Park Stadium
- FUT Stadium (FUT only)
- Ivy Lane
- Longville Stadium
- Molton Road
- O Dromo
- Oktigann Park
- Sanderson Park
- Stade Municipal
- Stadio Classico
- Stadion 23. Maj
- Stadion Europa
- Stadion Hanguk
- Stadion Neder
- Stadion Olympik
- Town Park
- Union Park Stadium
- Waldstadion
Volta
- Amsterdam Underpass
- Art Festival
- Barcelona Plaza
- Beach Party
- Berlin
- Block Party
- Buenos Aires
- Cape Town
- Dubai
- Favela
- Football Royalty
- Ice Ruins
- Lagos
- London
- Mars Base
- Mexico City
- Miami
- Milan
- New York
- Paris
- Paris Streets
- Parking Lot
- Rome
- São Paulo
- Sydney
- Tokyo
- Venice Beach
- VOLTA City
- Warehouse
Now that you know where your rise to glory will take place in EA Sports FC 24, it’s time to mentally prepare yourself for the glory to come. While you’re waiting for the plaudits to pile up, check out our best football games list, and maybe even the best sports games if you want something not essentially ball-like to play around with.