Over 1,000 people are clicking an egg on Steam right now

Egg. That’s the latest hit on Steam. Well, that might be an overstatement when you consider the popularity of Palworld and Enshrouded and a multitude of other games tearing up the charts. But Egg has attracted over 1,000 players, all to simply click for more eggs.

I’m not joking. I’m not over-egg-aggerating (get it?). At time of writing, Egg has 1,092 players. That may not seem like much for a clicker game, but it only came out February 3, so there’s still plenty of time for it to continue making an egg-cellent impression.

The object, if you don’t know about this kind of idle game, is to click the egg to make more eggs. Each click gets you another egg. That’s it. It’s kind of like a farming game, except you’re growing only one type of crop and it’s not a crop at all, it’s an egg. Egg is completely free.

Agriculture? No, this is egg-riculture! I will not apologize, and I will not be stopped. KolbasinoGames has made a number of clicker projects, though Egg so far seems to be the most well-crafted. Simplicity is key here, and a good hook. Or at least, a hook that sounds so silly, you just need to figure out what’s going on.

That’s probably what made everyone who’s currently playing check it out. Leading to me finding on SteamCharts, now telling you about it! It’s the circle of life, or the circle of videogame oddities. Check out our lists of Steam Next Fest demos and upcoming PC games if you’d like to find other cool releases.

Additionally, make sure to follow us on Google News where you’ll see a variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.