Try this gorgeous new El Dorado city builder with free Steam prologue

El Dorado: The Golden City Builder may not have an official launch date yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a taste of what’s to come from the strategy title, as a free prologue demo has been released to Steam for those interested in diving into the strategy game to develop settlements, appease the Gods, and conquering the city of Yucatan, all without having to spend a cent of real money.

Strategy games have seen a huge renaissance over the last few years, and following in that tradition comes El Dorado: The Golden City Builder. From developers Gameparic, El Dorado is a strategy city-building game where players look to expand their empire via peaceful negotiation, or all-out war.

El Dorado features core gameplay mechanics found in other citybuilders like resource management, tactful city planning, and keeping the population happy and well-fed. However, there is one specific gameplay mechanic unique to this game that makes it stand out from its competitors which is appeasing the Gods.

Players can sacrifice their citizens to the Gods to keep them at bay and not strike down on their civilization. If you choose to not sacrifice to the Gods, the Deities will send cataclysmic events to your city in the form of vicious thunderstrikes.

The El Dorado: The Golden City Builder prologue demo is now free as a Steam download. You can grab it here, where you can also make sure to add the game to your wishlist.

Without a launch date yet announced, the prologue might be the only way to play El Dorado for quite some time. If you’re itching for more strategy games before El Dorado’s full release, take a look through the best turn-based strategy games on Steam for plenty more titles. We’ve also picked out the best free Steam games if you’re after even more things to play without spending money.

