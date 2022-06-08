The worst Elden Ring boss can beat the whole game solo

If you ever got killed by Soldier of Godrick, the puny boss from the RPG‘s tutorial stages and often considered the worst Elden Ring boss, you probably felt a bit foolish. A new challenge run by Twitch streamer Skumnut however, who uses mods to recruit the soldier as a spirit ash summon, makes it seem like a miracle anyone ever got past the Stranded Graveyard.

Playing Elden Ring on New Game+6, Skumnut’s Godrick is an absolute beast, felling the Glimstone Dragon, the Red Wolf of Radagon, and Godfrey, the First Elden Lord in merely a few hits. All Skumnut does is stand back, cheer and swear in amazement. There are a couple of occasions where he casts a heal spell or a buffer, like in the fight against Morgott, the Omen King, but otherwise this entire run of Elden Ring is all the soldier’s work.

Even Malenia – or Damn it, ugh…GARGH! Malenia! – as she’s more formally known, is no match for the mighty tutorial boss, whose effortless exploits are made all the more cool by his victory animation: every time he defeats his enemy, Godrick stops still, sheaths his sword, then disappears into a cloud of smoke, thereby delivering the Elden Ring equivalent of a mic drop.

Among the stellar lineup of Elden Ring bosses, like Starscourge Radahn and Hoarah Loux, the Soldier of Godrick has always been overlooked, so it’s good to see him getting his day in the (grossly incandescent) sun.

He’s not the only boss you can use as a spirit ash summon, however. A mod by the Japanese player Satoshi98 allows you to recruit Malenia, Radagon, Sellen and several others to fight alongside, or instead of, you.

