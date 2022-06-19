Roleplaying duo fights as Elden Ring bosses in PvP

Among the vast number of Elden Ring bosses to be found in FromSoftware’s expansive open world are several potent pairings, and now a roleplaying duo has taken it upon themselves to bring these tag teams into the RPG game’s PvP fights. The pair has already adopted builds based on the Godskin duo and the Crucible Knight duo fights, and they go so far as to restrict themselves to moves utilised by the enemies themselves.

User Mini_B3ast first posted a fight cosplaying and acting as the Godskin duo to the Elden Ring subreddit on June 18, and followed up with a scrap as Crucible Knights Ordovis and Siluria following positive reception to the first. Crucially, however, this isn’t just a case of slapping on some armour and calling it a day – the two players do their best to ensure a fun, fair fight for their outnumbered opponent.

Instead of both diving in simultaneously, the pair attack in rhythmic waves, leaving a few moments of downtime between attacks. They also stick to the movesets of the original enemies (or their closest equivalents), and don’t run about or dodge-roll. In fact, they can’t – Mini_B3ast notes that both they and their partner equip several heavy weapons in their reserve slots to leave themselves overencumbered, in an attempt to better replicate the actual boss fights.

Similarly, Mini_B3ast also addresses the higher damage dealt by players in comparison to AI opponents. “We decided to change all of our talismans and our physick to buff our defence, instead of our damage,” the cosplayer explains. “The defence would allow the fight to last longer without being completely unbalanced, and the less damage would make it more fair for the opponent. The fights would last a good two minutes or so, and usually the opponent would end up being the victor, which is how we intended it to be.”

A noble pursuit, indeed, and a true dedication to the art of roleplaying. It pans out, too – while their fight as the Godskin duo ends in victory for the pairing, their time as the Crucible Knights falls foul of some beautiful buckler parrying on the part of their opponent. A nice spot of skill, and certainly accurate to one of the more popular strategies against the actual Crucible Knights.

One commenter asks about healing – something that is often discouraged or avoided in organised duels, but that is an integral part of actual boss fights. “We definitely allow healing,” replies Mini_B3ast, “it’s just hard to let the opponent know that it’s okay. If the opponent doesn’t heal, we try to use some of our weaker attacks to make sure they don’t get one-shotted.”

The pair’s commitment to the bit is certainly admirable, and the subreddit community seems to agree – with many users admiring their approach, or sharing stories of their own adventures acting as enemy NPCs or early bosses such as the Soldier of Godrick. The antics of this particular duo serve as a good reminder that playing games online can be about more than pure single-minded competition. As Mini_B3ast puts it, “The goal isn’t necessarily to win, but to have a fun and accurate RP for everyone involved!”