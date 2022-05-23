Obi-Wan and Dr Strange Elden Ring builds duel to win pop culture

One of the best points of FromSoftware’s latest RPG game is the many wonderful Elden Ring builds that are possible, from a notorious Bloodborne boss to Jesus and Satan. Recently, Marvel’s Doctor Strange and Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi met and fought in the fantasy game, presumably to decide which pop culture leviathan owns the month of May.

Elden Ring player Dramatic_Ad_7938 took to Reddit to show off their Obi-Wan Kenobi character – complete with Jedi fighting robes, stylish beard blue glowing laser sword, and the ability to fling large rocks using “the Force”. It’s already pretty cool, but things just got out of hand when another player as Doctor Strange challenged them to a duel.

Doctor Strange, of course, had elegant robes, various powerful Elden Ring spells and incantations, and an equally stylish beard, so both players were pretty equally matched. Both players seemed to have similar skill levels too, which makes for a “really fun fight” as Dramatic_Ad_7938 describes it, and is just as fun to watch.

You can see the full fight below. So, who wins between Star Wars and Marvel? Watch ’til the end to find out. It may surprise you.

For more on Elden Ring cosplay, a community-run fashion show is in the works, with plenty of wonderful creations already available to view.

