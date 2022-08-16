This Elden Ring dragon diorama is absolutely stunning

The sight of an Elden Ring dragon is enough to inspire awe and possibly fear in FromSoft’s dark fantasy RPG. Reddit user TheChondroCompany’s incredible Elden Ring diorama is short on the fear, but heavy on the awe. The diorama depicts a Glintstone Staff-wielding Tarnished facing off against the mighty Agheel at Lake Agheel (where else?0. It’s a fantastically detailed creation with clever touches that really capture the essence of The Lands Between.

The layered scales of Agheel’s wings are impressive and beautifully made, but the smaller touches stand out just as much and really make this feel special – the ripples on the water, the withered grass, mossy stones, and yellow-hued undergrowth, and of course, the scorched trees.

Agheel’s flame stands out as well, especially in the images where the lights are out. TheChondroCompany said they used painted cotton wrapped around an LED light for the effect, and to top it all off, the tip of the Glintstone Staff even glows at the tip. Props to choosing magic for taking out the dragon as well. Agheel is a proper pain with melee weapons early in Elden Ring, and bows are a nightmare.

One commenter joked that it was almost too accurate, noting Agheel would never behave in such a normal fashion.

“Highly inaccurate depiction. Agheel would never perch on the bluff like that. Crawl up the bluff in defiance of physics, float in the air while walking in a circle next to the bluff? Yes! But perch? Absolutely not!”

As for future projects, TheChondroCompany said they’re actively considering what to do next. The Radahn Festival is top on their list, especially something depicting Radahn’s infamous meteor form.

If you’re gearing up for another go at the dragon or Radahn himself, have a look at our Elden Ring armor guide and staff locations so you’re prepared for the battles ahead.