All Elden Ring dragon locations and dragon heart spells

Looking for dragons in Elden Ring? These majestic creatures will rip your heart out at a moment’s notice, so why not take theirs first?

You can use dragon hearts to buy powerful dragon-based incantations; these Elden Ring spells can be redeemed using dragon hearts at the Church of Dragon Communion in Limgrave, which can be found on a small island on the other side of Dissenter’s Cave, and the Cathedral of Communion in southern Caelid. The spells vary from transforming into a dragon to claw through enemies, to inflicting a deadly AoE fire spell that burns enemies to a crisp.

These Elden Ring bosses won’t go down without a fight, though, so make sure you have the best Elden Ring build and come equipped with the best Elden Ring summons. Here are all the dragon locations in Elden Ring and how many hearts you’ll obtain from successfully killing each one. We’ve also listed how many hearts you need for each spell, including early spells obtainable in Limgrave and the more lethal spells you can get when you reach Caelid.

Elden Ring dragon locations

The Elden Ring dragon locations are:

Borealis The Freezing Fog: Mountaintop of the Giants

Mountaintop of the Giants Decaying Ekzykes: South of Caelid Highway, South Site of Grace

South of Caelid Highway, South Site of Grace Flying Dragon Agheel: Dragon-Burnt Ruins

Dragon-Burnt Ruins Flying Dragon Greyll: Close to Farum Greathbridge Site of Grace

Close to Farum Greathbridge Site of Grace Glintstone Dragon Adula: Cathedral of Manus Celes

Cathedral of Manus Celes Glintstone Dragon Smarag: The lake west of Raya Lucaria Academy

The lake west of Raya Lucaria Academy Elder Dragon Greyoll: West of Dragonbarrow, West Site of Grace

West of Dragonbarrow, West Site of Grace Great Wyrm Theodorix: Albinauric Rise

Albinauric Rise Magma Wyrm Makar: Ruin-strewn Precipice

Ruin-strewn Precipice Magma Wyrm: Gael Tunnel

Elden Ring dragon hearts

Here are the incantations you can buy with dragon hearts, it’s worth noting that some incantations require you to defeat the dragon whose spell you want to acquire.

Spell Description Dragon hearts required Dragonclaw (Church of Dragon Communion) Transform into a dragon to claw enemies 1 Dragonfire (Church of Dragon Communion) Summon a dragon head that breathes fire 1 Dragonmaw (Church of Dragon Communion) Transform into a dragon and bite enemies 1 Dragonice Transform into a dragon that breathes ice 1 Agheel’s Flame Transform into a dragon and breath powerful fire from above 2 Magma Breath Transform into a wyrm that breathes magma breath 1 Theodorix’s Magma Transform into a great wyrm that breathes magma breath 2 Glintstone Breath Transform into a dragon that breathes magic 1 Ekzykes’s Decay Transform into a dragon that breathes scarlet rot breath from above 2 Borealis’ Mist Transform into a dragon that breathes icy breath, charging extends duration 2 Greyoll’s Roar Transform into a legendary dragon that’s roar reduces enemy attack and defence 3 Rotten Breath Transform into a dragon that breathes scarlet rot breath 1 Smarag’s Glintstone Breath Transform into a dragon that breathes blue flames 2

That’s where you’ll find all dragons in Elden Ring, as well as the spells you can purchase from dragon hearts. To take on these dragons, make sure you upgrade your summons using Elden Ring glovewort and the best Elden Ring armor sets you need for tough fights.

Elden Ring Elden Ring Fanatical $59.99 $50.39 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.