Elden Ring dev has “several new projects” in the works

After the success of Elden Ring and Armored Core 6 a FromSoftware recruitment drive reveals, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the studio behind the entire soulslike genre has multiple new projects in the works, on top of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and the ongoing AC6 updates.

FromSoftware says it is recruiting for “the next chapter” after Elden Ring on the studio’s career page, with a plethora of roles looking to be filled, from game design to programming and art design. With the continued success of the FromSoftware RPG game, a recruitment drive comes as no surprise.

“FromSoftware is recruiting development staff to play a central role in several new projects,” the career page adds. “Let’s work together to create games with value that can be enjoyed by players around the world.”

As outlined by IGN Japan, developers on both Armored Core 6 and Elden Ring will be present at an array of recruitment sessions between Monday, December 4, and Friday, December 15 this year.

With the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date still unknown, the open-world game’s DLC is the only confirmed FromSoftware release as of right now. I wager we’ll hear more about the DLC, and maybe even the release date, at The Game Awards in December, but after that, it will likely be a while before we hear about the next games on FromSoftware’s plate.

With the success of Armored Core 6 I can also see the team continue to revitalize the mecha game series, and it’s not a unique take to say that the Dark Souls formula will be a part of a future project either. Will we see a completely new IP and genre soon in FromSoftware’s future though? Only time will tell.

With Elden Ring selling over 20 million copies in its first year it’s safe to say the love for soulslikes has gone global. Dark Souls was already immensely popular, but now we’re looking at a new age for what FromSoftware makes, so I cannot wait to see what the team’s got cooking.

If you’ve now got a hankering to go back to The Lands Between or visit them for the first time we’ve got you covered, with both the best Elden Ring builds and Elden Ring classes depending on your play style and goals, be that PvP or PvE.