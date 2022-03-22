George R.R. Martin says his initials are not in Elden Ring

Sorry, folks, but George R.R. Martin’s initials appearing in Elden Ring are purely coincidental. Oodles of fans noticed that all the new PC game’s demigods have names that start with G, R, or M – Godfrey, Radahn, or Margit, to name a few. The author has now clarified, though, that it wasn’t an intentional play on his part.

“Oh, and as long as I am setting stuff straight, there’s a weird story all over the internet about how I ‘hid’ my initials in Elden Ring because, ah, some of the characters have names beginning with R, or G, or M,” the author writes in a blog post. “To which I say, ‘Eh? What? Really?’ This was news to me. I have been writing and publishing stories since 1971, and I suspect that I have been giving characters names beginning with R and G and M since the start. Along with the other twenty-three letters of the alphabet as well.

“Coming up with names is hard, especially since A Song of Ice and Fire uses so many of them, and I am fond of giving family members and close kin names that have something in common – but really, why would I have to hide my name inside the game? My name is right there on the game, as one of the creators. Hey, Elden Ring is exciting enough, no need to make up stuff.”

Well, that settles that.

It’s undoubtedly been a discovery-filled couple of days for the Elden Ring community. Just recently, one smacked a wall 50 times and was rewarded with a secret. We don’t know if it’s intentional or a glitch, but we love it all the same.

If you’re looking for some help with FromSoftware’s latest game, our Elden Ring bosses and Elden Ring classes guides are great places to start. Those bosses may not be intentionally named after Martin, but they can certainly be tricky.

