Elden Ring is statistically “better” than Witcher 3 and The Last of Us

What can be said about Elden Ring at this point? The magnum opus of an open-world game is a culmination of FromSoftware’s decade-plus of work, from Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls to Sekiro, as the developer released one of the most popular and well-received games of 2022. All of this work appears to have paid off, as Elden Ring may now have the highest number of awards for any game, ever.

For transparency’s sake, we at PCGamesN did name Elden Ring Game of the Year 2022, and I even gushed about General Radahn’s boss fight in the PCGamesN PC Gaming Awards. Also, just because Elden Ring may have the highest number of awards ever given to a game, it doesn’t mean Elden Ring is the best game ever.

Anyway, Elden Ring’s hall of fame status has been tallied up in a ResetEra thread, as the forum brings together the most-award games of the year and tracks who won what, all while discussing what they loved about the last year in games. This year, the honour of the most awarded game (as of January 3, 2023) goes to Elden Ring, and the results are astounding.

Most GOTY awarded games of 2022

Elden Ring (324)

God of War Ragnarok (74)

Immortality (6)

Pentiment (4)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (4)

A Plague Tale Requiem (3)

Citizen Sleeper (3)

Vampire Survivors (3)

Horizon Forbidden West (3)

Elden Ring has taken an incredibly impressive lead, but what’s even more impressive is the apparent victory it has over previous years, as PlayStation’s The Last of Us Part 2 took home 322 awards in 2020, and The Witcher 3 got 281 in 2015.

Elden Ring and The Last of Us Part 2 being so close raises some questions though, like how exactly does ResetEra track these numbers? Well, I have the answer. In previous years both GOTYblog and GameAwards.net were used, but this year ResetEra is tracking everything itself with input from users (with rules being largely the same as these sites). On top of that, a constantly updated site from user a0mineda1k1 shows each year’s biggest winners and relevant stats (although the numbers here also vary).

That said, it doesn’t really matter how many awards a game got. It’s just interesting to see how widely well-received a game is, especially in comparison to other titles that year and previous overall rankings. I love Elden Ring as much as the next guy, so I’m just glad to see it get such high and overall praise, and see that in numbers form too. You can find this year’s total GOTY nominations yourself in this ResetEra thread.

