Elden Ring mod turns open world into Silent Hill style horror game

Elden Ring isn’t exactly a horror game, but what if it was? How about Silent Hill? Well that’s exactly what one Elden Ring mod does, as it asks you how well you know the open-world game and tests your navigation skills. Time for gamers that know the town and fog of Silent Hill like the back of their hand to rise up – this challenge is for you.

Called “Perma-Blizzard” and developed by thefifthmatt, this mod does what it says on the tin and more, as the Consecrated Snowfield heavy snow effect now engulfs the entirety of The Lands Between in a thick fog, evocative of Silent Hill.

“This mod freezes over the Lands Between and turns the entire game into a blizzard with terrible visibility,” explains thefifthmatt. “All weather patterns now match Consecrated Snowfield. Even indoors, everything is submerged in an impenetrable white fog. The snow/wind effect is outdoors-only.

“Optionally, there’s a No Map mode where the player position and all details are hidden on the in-game map, so you can’t use it for navigation, only for fast travel. In this mode, opening the map always opens it to the same fixed position.”

If you want to see the Elden Ring mod in action combined with a series of other mods, YouTuber LilAggy used it in the below video.

You can also find thefifthmatt’s Elden Ring mod over on Nexus Mods.

