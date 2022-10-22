Elden Ring mod pack enhances the fantasy RPG with ‘ultimate’ spells

If you’re into Elden Ring mods that add new spells, this Elden Ring mod pack should probably be next on your list to spice up FromSoftware’s incredible open-world game. There are mods available to do just about everything you could dream of, from gorgeous Elden Ring texture overhaul projects to enhance the visuals, to Elden Ring combat rework mods that include Bloodborne-style trick weapons. But one of the most fun ways to add variety to your next playthrough of one of the best RPG games on PC is by tweaking its spell library.

The Castle’s Class Fantasy spell overhaul Elden Ring mod, by creator Castle Whale, features a compilation of all their custom spell mods designed to rework and rebalance the game’s magic to better fit their respective class fantasies. Castle Whale says the project “started as quality of life changes [but] quickly got out of hand and became custom spells.” They say they’ve aimed to strike a balance that lets the player feel powerful, and acknowledge that the new additions can be fairly strong in some cases, but that they don’t believe they should be any more OP than “your average bleed build” in the base game.

There are reworks and rebalancing for a range of spells, which Castle Whale says is planned to eventually include all major spell classes. They’ve adjusted some spell slot requirements to give players slightly more flexibility in choosing their loadouts. There are also super-powerful, high cost “ultimate spells” for each of the main stat progressions. In addition, Castle Whale says all weapons and infusions have been made buffable, which should create some rather potent combos.

As a small caveat, they note that many of the new spells are affected by lock-on, and that in certain cases spells can be aimed at your player character if you attempt to cast them without locking onto an enemy first. However, they explain that other spells can have more useful effects when free aimed, especially those which are cast in an arc for extra range. Spells can also be charged up for stronger or additional effects.

The ultimate spells are almost certainly the most exciting component. Intelligence builds get the chance to employ ‘Gravity Well’ – a cloud of stars that detonates after a short time. Charging it up causes it to generate a black hole dealing high posture damage for three seconds before detonating in a massive explosion. Int/Faith builds can use ‘Elden Stars,’ a flashy swarm of energy balls that harass a target before culminating in a giant beam of light. There are more included for pure Faith builds and Arcane users (we particularly like the Bloodboon one), with the potential for even more such spells in the future.

If this sounds like it’s up your alley, you can try out the Castle’s Class Fantasy Elden Ring mod on Nexus Mods.

If Dungeons & Dragons is your jam, another Elden Ring DnD mod attempts to capture the spirit of the tabletop game’s classes. Meanwhile, a live Elden Ring jazz concert is set to take place at the end of the year. The co-op game’s latest update introduces distinct PvP balancing as part of Elden Ring patch 1.07 – and fans think that there might be Elden Ring PvP arenas on the way after spotting hidden details in the files.