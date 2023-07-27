Elden Ring patch 1.10 arrives in the epic RPG game, giving us reason to return to the Lands Between for one more time ahead of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release date. With balance changes, gameplay adjustments, and bug fixes, this is the first Elden Ring update we’ve had in four months, so if you’ve been thinking about jumping back in, now is a great time – at least once the maintenance period ends.

This Elden Ring patch changes critical hits slightly, and also tweaks poise in PvP, with more details below in the full Elden Ring 1.10 patch notes. The game’s official Twitter account says, “This update contains balance and gameplay adjustments and bug fixes. Maintenance will begin at 12am PDT / 3am EDT / 8am BST / 9am CEST and last three hours on all platforms.”

If you’re expecting a surprise Elden Ring DLC launch following this, you might want to rein in your expectations somewhat – while that would be very exciting news for us all, we still haven’t seen more than the slightest tease of what to expect from the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, so it would be quite the shock if it dropped suddenly.

There’s no changes to any Elden Ring bosses here – instead this update increases the damage of critical hits, while lowering the punishment for missing them. There’s also a focus on more PvP balance, with some changes to poise, an increase to the angle at which you can land critical hits, and a lowering of the invulnerability window for the Quick Step and Hound’s Step skills.

Elden Ring patch 1.10 server maintenance times

Here are the Elden Ring maintenance times for your region ahead of patch 1.10:

Region Maintenance Start Time Maintenance End Time US West 12am PDT 3am PDT US East 3am EDT 6am EDT UK 8am BST 11am BST Europe 9am CEST 12pm CEST

Elden Ring patch notes 1.10 – July 27, 2023

Here are the Elden Ring 1.10 patch notes:

General balance adjustments

Increased critical hit damage.

Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.

Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.

PvP-exclusive balance changes

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.

Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Critical hit angles have been extended.

Decreased the invulnerability window of the ‘Quick Step’ and ‘Hound’s Step’ skills.

Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.

Bug Fixes

Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generates poise.

Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.

Corrected some text in certain languages.

If you've decided now is the time to return to one of the best PC games in years, make sure to check out the best Elden Ring builds to see what your next setup should be.