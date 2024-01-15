Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree might be arriving sooner rather than later, as beloved RPG and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware makes a potentially telling new update to the Elden Ring Steam backend. Perhaps the most anticipated DLC in the world, especially now Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is here, we’re still waiting for news on the Shadow of the Erdtree launch, or details on how specifically From is expanding the Lands Between. Nevertheless, the Elden Ring Steam page has some new, tantalizing details.

As of today, Monday, January 15, a new file depot has been added to the Elden Ring Steam backend titled ‘DLC.’ Likewise, FromSoftware has made a new, hidden Elden Ring update, assigning a Steam ID number to something also labeled ‘DLC.’ You can see the updates for yourself in the image below.

So, there is a new depot called DLC and it has been given an ID number so that it can be added and traced on Steam itself. Potentially, this could be an initial sign that Shadow of the Erdtree is about to get a page on Valve’s store.

It could also hint at a new Elden Ring DLC reveal in the near future. Alternatively, as is occasionally the way with these things, it could be nothing. But at least FromSoftware is working on something. Hopefully, we’ll see more Elden Ring sooner rather than later.

