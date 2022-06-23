The Summer Games Done Quick 2022 schedule kicks off June 26

It’s just about time to start up another week of thrilling speedrunning action with Games Done Quick. Summer Games Done Quick begins June 26, and it’ll run all through the following week on the GDQ Twitch channel. This year’s festival includes some new additions to the speedrunning lineup, such as Elden Ring and Monster Hunter: Rise, and kicks off with a somewhat niche (but action packed) playthrough of a PlayStation classic.

This year’s SGDQ kicks off with Rubiehart performing a normal time attack random boss rush of Shadow of the Colossus. This run skips over all the open-world game’s traversal and cutscenes, and goes straight for the jugular: 16 fights against colossi in random order. It’s scheduled to take about 47 minutes.

There are great runs to watch out for every day of the week. June 27, tune in to Brossentia, NPC, FlannelKat, and Peace Egg’s any% run of Phasmophobia’s small maps. June 28 will feature an any% run through Yakuza: Like A Dragon on PC, and that’s set to go for around four hours and 25 minutes – perfect if you need something a bit more long-form to sink your eyeballs into.

SGDQ will be raising money for international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières, and 100% of all donations raised during the event will go directly to the organisation.

You can tune in on the GDQ Twitch channel.

The full schedule for SGDQ 2022 can be found on the official website. The event caps off July 3 with a 33 minute any% run of Elden Ring by Hyp3rsomniac, which is one we definitely don’t want to miss.