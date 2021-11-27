Save 25% on this Elgato HD60 S+ gaming capture card for Cyber Monday

Whether you’re a budding streamer or a veteran used to wowing audiences with your impressive runs of Dark Souls, getting the best capture card to suit your needs is a must. A great capture card can help lower the overhead on your hardware and help you boost your fps, making for a much sleeker, smoother recording or livestreaming experience. Now that Cyber Monday is in full swing, there’s a great deal on an Elgato HD60 S+ capture card.

Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale has the card for a hearty 25% off, making it $149.99 right now, down from its original price of $199.99. The HD60 S+ lets you play all your favourite, high-fidelity PC games (or console games, for our friends on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch) in 4K60fps HDR while getting some high quality capture – 1080p60fps HDR10 quality, in fact, which isn’t shabby at all. There’s a range of capture resolutions to chose from, from standard resolution (480p) up to 4K30fps.

The gadget connects easily to PCs and consoles through HDMI and it offers a range of options to let you improve the quality of your stream, and add some neat effects, too. It’s also got a USB type-C port, which should make it easy enough to record footage to your hard drive, directly.

You’ll need to meet the capture card’s system requirements to get it running, so do take a look at those on the store site – linked above and in the image below – if you’re tempted to pick one up.

It’s a pretty good deal so, if you are thinking of nabbing the Elgato card while the sale’s on, it would be worth swooping in and scooping it up before stocks run out. If you’re after even more great Cyber Monday gaming hardware deals, you know where to click.