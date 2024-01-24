The Enshrouded launch date is finally here as it hits Steam

The Enshrouded launch date is here, as one of Steam's biggest survival crafting games finally comes out in early access with a new trailer.

Enshrouded launch date: a man with a hood and leather clothing on
Will Nelson's Avatar

Published:

Enshrouded 

The Enshrouded release date is here, meaning you can play one of Steam’s most popular survival crafting games (behind Palworld of course) in its early access build starting today.

That’s right, the Enshrouded release date for Steam early access is finally here. As of right now you can finally play one of Steam’s most wishlisted games and popular Next Fest demos as a full, albeit early access, game. If you didn’t get a chance to try out the survival game already, Enshrouded is definitely one to keep your eye on.

Enshrouded was last year’s most-played Steam Next Fest demo, which saw it shoot up the wishlist charts. You can play alone or in up to 16-player co-op, as you delve into the survival and crafting mechanics that marry with base building. You can also get NPCs to help you out at your home base by gathering supplies and recipes, with Enshrouded’s voxel engine letting any builds blend in with environments.

You can check out the new early access launch trailer from Keen Games below.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you played the Next Fest demo and are wondering about progress carrying over, it’s now been confirmed that these saves aren’t compatible with the full Steam Early Access release, so you’ll have to start again. There’s slightly better news for mods though, as Keen Games says “At this stage, we cannot make promises that the game will be moddable, but it is something we would love to implement in the future.”

The full launch and console releases are planned for the future of Enshrouded, with the game available on Steam as of right now.

If playing Enshrouded then has you looking for more we also have the best RPGs available now, alongside a breakdown of all the biggest upcoming PC games as well.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

A former writer for NME Gaming and a Journalism Masters graduate, Will is a news writer for PCGamesN. He's also written for Eurogamer, VG247, and GamingBible. He's kept busy between news, features, and review writing, like that of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. With experience in the biggest games released like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, Will still feels most at home with a good roguelike game in his hands. He's also very happy to admit that Dead Cells is the best roguelike game of the genre, even if the competition is incredibly stiff and great games keep coming out almost constantly.