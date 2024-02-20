New Enshrouded content is coming soon, and you can vote on it

Enshrouded has now reached the 2 million players milestone, less than a month after releasing on January 24th, 2024. Keen Games isn’t resting on its laurels, though, with exciting new content coming soon to further enhance your travels across the game’s sprawling vistas. The best part? You can have a say in the development journey.

Enshrouded‘s developers are making the most out of the survival game‘s growing user base by encouraging feedback as they push towards a full 1.0 and console launches.

Celebrating the 2 million player achievement, Jan Jöckel, CEO of Keen Games says “We are still blown away by the success and the positive reception of Enshrouded. We cannot be more thankful to our players and we will work hard to deliver as fast as possible new content and features.”

The Steam Early Access Enshrouded release date came last month, and since then, swift work has been done to address fan concerns. While more players are hopping on the bandwagon, Keen Games has published multiple hotfixes and a patch in its first weeks.

If you’d like to be one of the players influencing development decisions, you can do that on the community’s feedback platform, where people can propose and upvote features they want to see in the game.

In a Steam Community post shared on Tuesday, February 20, Keen Games says “We’re hard at work on another patch that we hope to release shortly, and work has started on the first content update, for which we hope to share plans soon! In the meantime, a reminder that you can vote for one of the 2600+ player suggestions on our feedback platform. You’ve trusted us to make Enshrouded the best game it can be. The journey is barely starting, and we can’t wait to share it with you!”

If you’re waiting for the RPG game‘s console release, you’ve still got plenty of time to catch up on the Enshrouded system requirements and our guide to Enshrouded repair.

