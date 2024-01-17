When is Enshrouded coming out? PC release times

When is Enshrouded coming out? As one of the most wishlisted games on Steam right now following a hugely successful showing at 2023’s Steam Next Fest, Enshrouded is a survival game that you need to have on your radar. So, here’s everything you need to know about exactly when you can play it.

With the Enshrouded release date closing in on Wednesday, January 24 you’ll want to know exactly when you can start playing one of Steam Next Fest’s most popular demos of 2023 in early access. As far as survival games go, Enshrouded could very well be the next big hit. We’ll just have to see.

Enshrouded release time

The Enshrouded release time is set for 7am PT / 10am EST / 3pm GMT, and 1am AEDT on January 25. This is when the Steam Early Access launch will begin on January 24.

Enshrouded was the most played Steam Next Fest demo at the last event, and quickly shot up into the top ten most wishlisted games on Steam because of it. If you played the demo you’ll need to know that the answer to taking that save over to the early access release is a resounding, “Probably not.” Sad, I know, but developer Keen Games says there will likely be compatibility issues with outdated content, so not much can be done.

Enshrouded should be out of Steam Early Access within a year, with the full release having more features, an expanded world, and heavily relying on changes based on community feedback as well.

If you’re looking for more in the meantime we’ve got the best RPGs currently available on PC, alongside a breakdown of all the biggest upcoming PC games as well.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.