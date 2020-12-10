The next Epic Store free game is… 15 days of free games

Over the course of the year, the Epic Games Store offers a whole bunch of free PC games, rotating offerings pretty much every week that you can grab for the low, low price of nothing. This week’s (now live) gratis titles are two Obsidian RPG games, and at this point in the week we usually discover the next treats in store for the week following. However, this week Epic’s site teases the next treat is a “mystery game”. Well, actually, a whole series of free mystery games.

As you can see on the Epic Games Store, there’s a timer counting down to an unlock of the platform’s next free offering rather than a game name. Sadly, it’s still just under seven away as of the time of writing, so it look like we’re not in for a freebie today. However, click through and Epic announces: “We’re getting ready for the season of giving with our most festive sale of the year!”

Alongside announcing the Epic Games Store sale kicks off on December 17, the company reveals that, also starting on that same day, it’ll “be giving away a new game each day for two weeks straight – that’s right, it’s 15 days of free games!”

It’s worth noting that each of the free goodies will only be free to claim for a period of 24 hours, but they will be yours to hang on to for good once you’ve scooped them up.

❄️🎁 COMING SOON 🎁 ❄️ The Epic Holiday Sale returns on December 17. Unwrap great deals and prepare for 15 Days of Free Games! https://t.co/Ww6pybdm6X pic.twitter.com/gkfK2uAms4 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 10, 2020

So, for now you’ll need to enjoy the two new RPGs up for grabs for zero dollars this week, and wait until December 17 to see what’ll be free to unwrap on the store next. In the meantime, we’ve got some handy lists of free MMOs and MMORPGs and free Steam games you can dive into if you’re on the lookout for some pointers.