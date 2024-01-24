New Escape from Tarkov patch 0.14 notes are here, as the new EFT update lands in the hardcore extraction shooter. Developer Battlestate Games delivers some welcome fixes and changes for the game that inspired the likes of Call of Duty Warzone and Marauders, with some of the most common community concerns addressed in its latest round of patch notes. Among these are quieter footsteps on snow and a long-awaited airdrop loot fix that means it’s time to pull out all those red flares you’ve been holding onto.

It’s been a few weeks since the last Escape from Tarkov update, and this latest set of tweaks to the tactics-driven multiplayer FPS game have some really welcome inclusions. It’s a fair while until the next Escape from Tarkov wipe, as we’re just about one month into the current one, but these changes give plenty of reasons to jump back in.

Perhaps the most welcome change is quieter footsteps while walking on snow. Given its more realistic, hardcore style, sound is everything in Tarkov – and crunching your way through the fresh white was so noisy it not only evaporated a lot of stealth potential but also meant that when fighting with a squad you were almost completely drowned out by the noise. Rather than removing the popular weather condition altogether, Battlestate has lowered the sound snowy footsteps make, which is a very nice tweak.

Among the other notable changes are a fix to make Escape from Tarkov airdrop loot ‘found in raid’ again. This issue, which has been present since the December wipe, has made using red flares to call in airdrops feel almost worthless, as the gear you collect isn’t counted as found in raid loot. Thankfully, that’s been changed, so it’s time to pull out those flares and start loading up again.

Escape from Tarkov patch notes 0.14.0.1 – January 24, 2024

Here are the full Escape from Tarkov patch notes for Wednesday January 24, courtesy of Battlestate Games:

Fixed incorrect ammo penetration and damage calculations in some situations.

Fixed the ability to inspect and modify unexamined armor lying on the ground.

Removed the display of integrated armor component prices on the trading screen.

Fixed the incorrect behavior of Rogues when defending the water treatment plant buildings on Lighthouse.

Reduced the loudness of footsteps on snow.

Fixed the inability to complete some quest conditions.

Fixed an issue that caused infinite loading into a raid when playing as a Scav in some situations.

Fixed visual effects of bloom and sun glare on all locations.

Interchange color correction is now closer to other locations.

Fixed the lack of fog in optical sights in some situations.

Fixed the inability to pick up some items, including quest items.

Fixed the ability to pass through solid obstacles in some situations.

Fixed the ability to transfer items displayed in the Hall of Fame for quests.

Fixed the Airdrop loot appearing as not Found in Raid.

Increased spawn points for Scavs on the Ground Zero location.

