Escape from Tarkov update adds AMD FSR, but not FSR 2.0

The next Escape from Tarkov patch is here to wipe your account, but it gives just as much as it takes by introducing AMD FSR into the mix. It’s far more accessible for your gaming PC than Nvidia DLSS, but Deep Learning Super Sampling likely has the edge considering it’s only the first-generation of AMD FSR we’re getting, not FSR 2.0.

Three months after developer Battlestate Games finished implementing Nvidia DLSS, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) makes its way into the game. This gives those of you running GPUs as old as the Radeon RX 400 series or GeForce GTX 1000 range a chance to boost fps. Alternatively, DLSS is only available to those of you rocking a GeForce RTX graphics card.

It comes with four modes that do what they say on the tin, including ultra quality, quality, balanced, and performance options.

AMD FSR settings

Upscalers are designed to alleviate the pressure on your hardware by rendering the on-screen image at a lower resolution before uplifting it to your chosen pixel count. With that in mind, EFT’s FSR modes come with some limitations, such as ultra quality, quality, and balanced only being available when playing the game at a resolution of 1080p or higher, while performance is reserved for 4K.

Battlestate Games shows you can expect around a 41% increase in your frame rate when using AMD FSR’s performance preset, which is pretty impressive regardless of it being a cherry-picked example you should take with a pinch of salt. We’ll need to see how the image quality stacks up against DLSS before we can cast judgement, though, as the two use very different techniques.

Much like Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR 2.0 uses temporal upscaling and has some claiming that switching it on might even be better than native resolution in some games. AMD FSR 1.0, however, uses a much more inconsistent spatial upscaling method that doesn’t quite deliver as high of an image quality.

When it comes to games as demanding as EFT, anything is better than nothing, but it’s a shame there’s no sign of AMD FSR 2.0 just yet. Fortunately, the Cyberpunk 2077 AMD FSR 2.0 mod gives hope that the community might be able to make it happen even if Battlestate Games doesn’t.