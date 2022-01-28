Euro Truck Simulator 2’s new Austria opens forbidden roads

SCS Software announced last year that Euro Truck Simulator 2‘s Austria would be getting a rework. (Don’t worry, I missed the announcement at the time, too.) Today they’ve shown off a whole lot of images of the new Alps, and beyond the beautification efforts, the rework will also introduce some new roads that are typically off-limits to truckers in the real world.

“Although some of the roads, such as the Großglockner-Hochalpenstraße (Grossglockner High Alpine Road) are usually off-limits to truckers,” the devs explain in the announcement post, “we decided that we wouldn’t want to take away access to this famous but challenging route for our drivers.”

The devs haven’t yet announced when the Austria rework will launch. In a previous blog post, they explained that it’s a “large and a bit more long-term project that is being handled by a small team of experienced map designers and it still needs some time to be finished.” Update 1.43 included a revamp to France’s Lyon, so hopefully 1.44 might bring us some updates to Austria.

As for paid DLC, the ETS2 devs are at work on Heart of Russia, which is still set for a release date of ‘TBA’. (The future for ETS2 remains both mysterious and exciting.)

