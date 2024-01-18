Older than Runescape or WoW, this cult MMO has big anniversary plans

Think World of Warcraft and Runescape have been around for a long time? EverQuest has got both of them beat. This year marks its 25th anniversary, and the devs are honoring the occasion with celebratory events and an all-new expansion.

Want to feel really ancient, as in five minutes from crumbling to dust? It’s been all of 25 years since MMORPG EverQuest was released, making it older than World of Warcraft, Runescape, and Billie Eilish.

And while it’s not as popular as WoW in terms of player count, EverQuest survives with tens of thousands of active players. Publisher and developer Darkpaw Games has a year-long celebration planned, which includes the release of a new expansion.

The developer has modestly dubbed 2024 the “Year of Darkpaw,” partly because it’s also the 20th anniversary of EverQuest 2. The celebrations have already begun, with Darkpaw dropping the EverQuest soundtrack onto Spotify and other music services.

Darkpaw Games provided PC Gamer with a roadmap detailing everything in store, and it’s quite a year. In-game, there’s already a floating ‘anniversary tower’ to explore, with new challenges popping up over the course of the celebration.

On top of that there are giveaways, items, new raids, and it all culminates in the release of EverQuest’s 31st expansion in December 2024. And while it launched as a paid game, this MMORPG is currently free-to-play, so there’s no excuse not to dive in.

Celebrations are also planned for Everquest 2, though despite it being a follow-up, the original remains the more popular of the two. You can download EverQuest from Steam here.

