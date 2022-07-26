F1 22 Australia setup: best car settings for Albert Park

What is the best F1 22 Australia setup? The return of this twisty track to the F1 calendar has been celebrated among F1 fans and it’s received an adjusted layout and new surface, too. Two corners have been removed and a few have been tweaked to help the flow of the circuit, making them wider and faster.

Your F1 22 Australia setup can now focus on speed, without getting bogged down in the tight corners. You also don’t need to worry about tyre management, rear traction, or heavy traction zones for big braking. So, here’s how to build your car to get the best from this revamped track.

F1 22 Australia setup explained

These changes have made for quick, exciting corners and a long straight for overtaking opportunities. You still need to be able to grapple with the many corners in this track, but the setup has vastly changed compared to previous years, so tyre management and a high downforce isn’t as pivotal for creating the best F1 22 Australia setup. Instead, you can now focus on speed; to get that topline speed, increase your on throttle differential and have a stiff suspension for those wide corners.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 18

18 Rear Wing Aero: 22

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 58

58 Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 50

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.6

-2.6 Rear Camber: -1.7

-1.7 Front Toe: 0.1

0.1 Rear Toe: 0.2

Suspension

Front Suspension: 6

6 Rear Suspension: 2

2 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 7

7 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 2

2 Front Ride Height: 2

2 Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

100 Brake Bias: 50

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 23.7

23.7 Front Left Tyre Pressure: 23.7

23.7 Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21.2

21.2 Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21.2

Now you have the best F1 22 Australia setup for this fast circuit, check out our other race setups including the best F1 22 Austria setup, the best F1 22 Miami setup, and the best F1 22 Jeddah setup to create the best build for your car.