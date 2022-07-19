F1 22 Monaco setup: best car settings for the famous street circuit

After the best F1 22 Monaco setup? One of the hardest races in F1, this challenging street circuit features barely any overtaking opportunities and requires precision and accuracy in its slow, tight corners around the streets of Monaco. Whether it’s the slowest corner on the entire calendar by the Grand Hotel or the fast entry into the Novelle Chicane, this is one track you’ll need a solid setup for to avoid damage.

So if you need the best F1 22 Monaco setup to successfully take on this legendary circuit, you want a similar build to the best F1 22 Silverstone setup, focusing on stability, control, and tyre management. Here’s how we’ve built our car below, but feel free to tweak and adjust to get a performance that suits you.

F1 22 Monaco setup explained

You want to balance your car around the undulating Monaco track by having a soft suspension setup, paired with increased front and rear aerodynamics for downforce. You also want to lower your differential on the throttle to help accelerate out of those tight corners without losing pace or control. Brakes and tyre pressure are critical in this winding circuit, so apply higher brake pressure and lower tyre pressure to help with the stop/start nature of the track.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 43

43 Rear Wing Aero: 50

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 65

65 Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 54

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.9

-2.9 Rear Camber: -1.5

-1.5 Front Toe: 0.1

0.1 Rear Toe: 0.39

Suspension

Front Suspension: 8

8 Rear Suspension: 1

1 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 8

8 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

1 Front Ride Height: 3

3 Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

100 Brake Bias: 50

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 23.2

23.2 Front Left Tyre Pressure: 23.2

23.2 Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 20.9

20.9 Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 20.9

Now you know the best F1 22 Monaco setup for this tough circuit, check out our other race setups including the best F1 22 Miami setup and the best F1 22 Austria setup to maximise your car’s performance.