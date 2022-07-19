F1 22 Silverstone setup: best car settings for the British Grand Prix

Looking for the best F1 22 Silverstone setup? This speedy F1 track has plenty of overtaking opportunities, quick straights, and challenging, historical corners including Maggotts, Becketts, and Abbey. Dubbed one of the fastest tracks in the world, you want to be careful not to fall into speed traps, understand the importance of rear stability, and manage your tyres in the temperamental British weather.

So, what is the best F1 22 Silverstone setup? As you’ll be moving at extremely high speeds through this 5.89km circuit, rear stability is important to manage, so your car can cope with the swift change in direction thanks to the 18 corners. Here’s what we recommend, but feel free to tinker with the below to find a setup that suits your driving style.

F1 22 Silverstone setup explained

The idea of this build is to increase your rear wing aerodynamics to help stability, without sacrificing speed, to create a low downforce setup. Another way to do this is to increase suspension stiffness, for both rear and rear anti-roll, as well as increasing your front suspension and lower front aerodynamics to aid you on fast straights, but to give you control in the quick corners.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 21

21 Rear Wing Aero: 28

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 72

72 Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 54

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.8

-2.8 Rear Camber: -1.5

-1.5 Front Toe: 0.1

0.1 Rear Toe: 0.44

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

10 Rear Suspension: 1

1 Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

10 Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

1 Front Ride Height: 3

3 Rear Ride Height: 5

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

100 Brake Bias: 50

Tyres

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 23.7

23.7 Front Left Tyre Pressure: 23.7

23.7 Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 21.7

21.7 Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 21.7

Now you have the best F1 22 Silverstone setup for this quick circuit, check out our other race setups including the best F1 22 Austria setup, the best F1 22 Miami setup, and the best F1 22 Jeddah setup to create the best build for your car.