Fable finally has a release window, and a gorgeous new trailer

The next Fable finally has a release window of 2025, alongside another brand new trailer that's absolutely stunning to look at as well.

Fable 4 release window
Fable 4 

We finally know a little more about the next Fable game, as Xbox gives us a release window alongside a trailer with some loose gameplay as part of the Summer Game Fest Xbox, Bethesda, and Activision showcase. It’s coming in 2025, and you can take a look at the absolutely stunning visuals in the newest trailer below.

The Fable release date has remained a mystery for a very long time, but now the RPG finally has a release window of next year. It’s still a ways off, but even a year-long window is better than nothing.

With the series’ customary wit and some of the best graphics and most vibrant visuals I’ve ever seen, Fable is back in style.

The new Fable is now slated for 2025 on Game Pass alongside Xbox Series X and S, and Steam.

