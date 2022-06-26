Fall Guys player count stumbles past 20 million beans

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

In case you’ve been living under a rock, soft-play bean battle royale game Fall Guys is now free-to-play as of June 21, and developer Mediatonic has announced that the Fall Guys player count stumbled enthusiastically past a staggering 20 million total players within the first 48 hours after the launch of Fall Guys: Free For All.

The developer announced the milestone on Twitter, giving a “massive thank you to all who have stumbled” their way into the fray since it became a free game, and saying that it took just two days to hit the impressive 20 million number. The game saw some server issues with the F2P launch, as might be expected given the volume of users, but that didn’t stop players from piling in.

Anyone who bought the game prior to its free-to-play launch gets access to a Legacy Pack DLC, featuring some cosmetic items to show off their veteran status, and also receives the first new season pass for free.

Those of you looking to download the game might have noticed that Fall Guys is no longer on Steam, instead requiring you to access it through the Epic Games Store if you haven’t played it before. However, Mediatonic has reassured Steam users that the support for the Steam version will continue.

If you’re one of the millions of beans jumping into action, we’ve got everything you need to know about Fall Guys team rounds and how they work. If you’d rather try something different, we’ve got a selection of the best games like Fall Guys that should give you some great alternatives to play instead.

