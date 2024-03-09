Incredible classic Fallout available as a free game for a limited time

The ever-excellent Fallout 2 is currently free to keep forever if you're a Prime subscriber, making it an easy addition to your library.

Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game 

Classic RPG Fallout 2 is available as a free download as part of an Amazon Prime subscription for a limited time. So if the Fallout 5 wait is proving unbearable, or if you want an RPG with the setting and approach of New Vegas, there’s no better time to get involved with one of the greatest role-playing games of all time, despite its age.

Having revisited Fallout 2 after being introduced to the series with Fallout 3 and New Vegas, I still think it holds up remarkably well for a ’90s RPG game. Between the super mutants, NCR, Brotherhood of Steel, and the Khans (all of which make reappearances in the series) there’s such a rich history to explore.

Once you’ve taken a trip through the original wasteland you can even try Fallout 2 remade as a free FPS game (yes, really), and check out the fan-made Fallout 2 remake being built in Fallout 4.

Fallout 2 still has a massive impact on the official and fan-made projects of the series, so why not educate yourself and see what it has to offer over 25 years later?

Fallout 2 is available for free until Wednesday, April 10 as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, with the code available for the GOG platform.

