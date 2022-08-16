Looking for Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheats? Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are both built on the Gamebryo engine, which means they share a lot of DNA. One of those shared elements is console commands, of which you can find a huge list of just below.

If you’re looking to make some instant changes to your Fallout game, or perhaps – gasp – cheat, then these are the commands you need. The wasteland’s a harsh place, so we don’t blame you for trying to make things easier on yourself. We’ve also got Fallout 4 console commands for your perusal.

How to use Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheats

To enter commands into Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas, you’ll need to open the developer console. To do this, tap the ‘tilde’ key (~), which can be found under the ESC key on American English keyboards. If you have a UK English keyboard, then you’ll need the ‘grave’ key (`), which can be found in the same spot.

Pressing the console key will pause the game, remove the HUD, and give a text prompt (|) in the lower left corner of the screen. Simply type in a command and press enter for the effect to take place. When typing commands, replace any text surrounded by <> brackets with the required information, and do not type the brackets. Replace # with numerical values.

Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheats list

All Pip-Boy Markers

tmm 1

Activates all Pip-Boy markers on the map, making them visible and fast-travel locations.

Toggle Fog of War

tfow

Toggles on/off fog of war on the Pip-Boy map.

God Mode

tgm

Toggles on/off god mode, which makes the player invincible to all damage, provides unlimited ammo, carrying capacity and AP. Items do not degrade.

Demi-God Mode (New Vegas only)

tdm

Toggles on/off demi-god mode, which makes the player invincible to all damage, but does not provide unlimited ammo or any other benefits.

Kill All NPCs

killall

Kills all NPCs and creatures in the area.

Teleport

coc <cell edid>

Teleports the player to a specific cell location.

Fallout: New Vegas Camera Commands

Free Camera

tfc

Toggle on/off the free camera, allowing you to move the camera anywhere you please. Use tfc 1 to pause the game too.

Free Camera Movement Speed

sucsm <#>

Changes the speed for the free camera. Replace <#> with 1 for a slow camera, and up to 10 for a fast camera.

Remove HUD

tm

Toggle on/off menus and HUD.

Field of View

fov <#>

Adjusts the field of view. Default is 75, Narrow is around 40, and wide is around 90. Set the value to your own preference.

Toggle Lightbrite

tlb

Toggle on/off lightbrite mode, which increases lighting in dark areas.

Fallout: New Vegas Inventory Commands

Add Item to Inventory

player.additem <base_id> <amount>

Adds an item to your inventory. Items will be at ‘full health’ and undamaged.

Remove Item from Inventory

player.removeitem <base_id> <amount>

Removes an item from your inventory.

Repair Menu

player.srm

Opens the Repair Menu, which allows the player to use their Repair skill to fix items. The menu works like a merchant repair trade, but payment will be given back to the player.

Show Inventory IDs

player.showinventory

Lists the player’s inventory with item IDs.

Equip Item from Inventory

player.equipitem <object_id>

Equips an item from your inventory.

Change Weapon Health

player.setweaponhealthperc <#>

Changes the health of your currently held weapon. Replace # with a number between 1-100.

Fallout: New Vegas NPC Commands

For almost all NPC commands, the NPC must be targeted before typing the command. Issuing a command without a target will simply result in nothing.

Set Target

prid <ref_id>

The same as left-clicking on a target, but useful if you cannot see the target. Most NPC commands will require a target.

Teleport to NPC

player.moveto <ref_id>

Moves you across the map to an NPC.

Teleport NPC

moveto player

Moves an NPC to your character.

Add/Remove NPC Inventory Item

additem <base_id>, removeitem <base_id>

Adds or removes an item from an NPC’s inventory.

Equip NPC

equipitem <base_id>, unequipitem <base_id>

Equip or unequip an item to an NPC.

Display NPC Inventory

inv

Shows every item in an NPC’s inventory, including hidden items.

Barter Menu

sbm

Shows the barter menu, for use with NPC traders.

Restore NPC Health

resethealth

Brings an NPC back to full health.

Kill NPC

kill

Makes an NPC die.

Revive NPC

resurrect

Brings an NPC back from the dead. (Will also reroll their inventory, so previously owned items may disappear.)

Toggle Combat AI

tcai

Toggles on/off combat artificial intelligence, so NPCs are unable to fight.

Toggle AI

tai

Toggles on/off all artificial intelligence, so NPCs are unable to do anything.

Set NPC Faction

setally <factionID1> <factionID2> (0/1 optional) (0/1 optional)

Allies an NPC to a specific faction. <0> sets as an ally, <1> sets as a friend.

Set Faction as Enemy

setenemy <factionID1> <factionID2> (0/1 optional) (0/1 optional)

Sets a faction as an enemy with another faction. <0> sets an enemy, <1> sets as neutral.

Make NPC Immortal

setessential <base_id> <#>

Makes an NPC unable to die. <1> sets NPC as immortal, <0> sets NPC as mortal.

Remove/Restore NPC

disable, enable

Disable removes the NPC from the game, enable makes the NPC reappear.

Start Combat

startcombat

Starts combat with an NPC. Use command “stopcombat” to end combat, although NPC will remain hostile.

Stop NPC Hostility

setav aggression 0

Stops an NPC from being hostile towards you.

Add NPC Script

addscriptpackage <base_id>

Adds a script to the targeted NPC. For example, use id “4083b” to make an NPC follow you.

Clone an NPC

player.placeleveledactoratme <base_id>

Creates a clone of an NPC and places it by the player character.

Reset Companion Quest

resetquest <quest_id>

Reset a companion’s hire quest.

Fallout: New Vegas Stat Commands

Damage Stat

player.damageactorvalue <variable> <#>

Reduces a stat by a numerical value. The most typical stat variable would be ‘health’.

Set Scale

player.setscale <#.#>

Set player scale. The higher the scale, the faster and stronger you become. 1.0 is default. 0.95 is smaller, 1.1 is bigger.

Actor Values

player.getav <variable>

Provides a read-out of an NPC’s stat value. Example variables are karma and intelligence.

Set NPC Stats

player.setav <variable> <#>

Set an NPC actor’s stats to a specific numerical value.

Adjust a NPC value

player.modav <variable> <#>

Adjusts an NPC actor’s stats, up to but not exceeding the normal max values. Negative numbers lower the stat. The value you assign to # will be in addition to what the value currently is, rather than replacing the whole stat value.

Add a Perk

player.addperk <variable>

Adds a perk or a trait to your character.

Remove Perk

player.removeperk <variable>

Removes a perk or trait from your character.

Change Sex

player.sexchange

Changes your player character gender.

Change Name

shownamemenu

Opens a menu to allow player character name changes.

Change Race/Face

showracemenu

Opens a menu that will allow you to change your character’s face. Changing your face will disable perks, so they must be removed and added again manually.

Change Traits

showtraitmenu

Opens a menu to change player traits.

Change Hair

showbarbermenu

Opens a menu to change player hairstyle.

Change Facial Features

showplasticsurgeonmenu

Opens a menu to change player appearance.

Level Up

player.advlevel

Advances your character by one XP level.

Change Level

player.setlevel <#>

Set the overall level of your character.

Set Age

player.agerace <#>

Sets the age generation of your character. Replace # with -1 for child, 1 for adult, 2 for elderly person.



Grant XP

player.rewardxp <#>

Adds a specified amount of XP to the player character.



Grant Karma

player.rewardKarma <#>

Adds a specified amount of Karma to the player character.



Set Setting

setgs <string>

Sets a specific game setting, such as max level cap, or damage resistance. Setting reset each time the game is started, so need re-applying each session. Replace <string> with a setting, such as “iMaxCharacterLevel <#>”.

Fallout: New Vegas Item and World Commands

Delete Object

zap

Deletes the targeted item.

Set Item Scale

setScale <#>

Sets the scale of an item in the game world.

Show Item Scale

getScale

Shows a read-out of the targeted item’s scale.

Unlock

unlock

Unlocks a locked safe, door, or container. The effect can be reversed with “lock”, which can also be modified by adding a numerical value equal to the required lockpick skill. A setting of “lock 255” will be unpickable and require a key.

Activate an Item

activate

Activates a targeted item without having to locate its switch.

Delete Item

markfordelete

Deletes an item from the game world.

Get Items

player.placeatme <base_id> <stack amoun #t> <quality #>

Places an item next to the player, of specified amount and quality.

Move to Item

player.moveto <ref_id>

Move to a nearby item.

Show Crafting Menu (New Vegas only)

showrecipemenu <category>

Opens the crafting menu. Use one of the following categories: “0013b2c1” for Workbench, “0013e11a” for Reloading Bench, “0013b2c0” for Campfire, and “xx0103a0” for Vending Machine.

Set Timescale

set timescale to <#>

Sets how fast time progresses in game. A setting of 1 is real time, with 1 second in-game being 1 second in real time. The default setting is 30.

Set Game Hour

set gamehour to <time>

Sets the game hour to the specified time, and will be applied when the game is unpaused.

Fallout: New Vegas Quest Commands

Move to Quest Target

movetoqt

Moves player character to the quest target location.

Show Quest Log

showquestlog

Display a log of everything the player has encountered and completed in the game.

Quest Check

getqc <base id>

Checks if the current quest is complete. A result of “1” means complete, “0” means uncomplete.

Quest Reset

resetquest <base id>

Resets progress on the specified quest.

List all Objectives

sqs <base id>

Displays a list of all quest objective stages.

Get Objective

getstage <base id>

Gets the objective level of a quest.

Set Quest Objective Level

setstage <base id> <Quest Objective>

Sets a quest to a specified objective, which can be used to drop back by an objective if bugs arise.

Complete all Objectives

CompleteAllObjectives <base id>

Sets all objectives of the specified quest to ‘complete’.

List Targets

sqt

Displays a list of all the current quest targets.

Start All Quests

saq

Starts all quests.

Fallout: New Vegas Game Commands

Save Game

save <save name>

Saves the game using the specified description.

Load Game

load <save name>

Loads the game file with the specified description.

Quit Game

quitgame

Quits the game without using menus.

Fallout: New Vegas Reputation Commands

Add Reputation

addreputation <base_id> <variable> <amount>

Increases your reputation with a specified fraction. Replace “variable” with “0” for infamy reputation, or “1” for fame. 100 is the highest value that can be attained.

Remove Reputation

removereputation <base_id> <variable> <amount>

Removes reputation with a specified faction. Replace “variable” with “0” for infamy reputation, or “1” for fame. 0 is the lowest value that can be attained.

Set Reputation

setreputation <base_id> <variable> <amount>

Sets your reputation with a specified faction to a specific level.

Remove from all Factions

removefromallfactions

Removes you from all factions. This will remove you from “player” faction, which can cause issues. Re-add yourself back to “player” faction with the command “player.AddToFaction 0001b2a4 1”

Set Faction Allied Status

setally <base_id_1> <base_id_2> <variable_1> <variable_2>

Sets two factions’ status with each other. Variable can either be “0” for friendly, or “1” for allied.

Set Faction Enemy Status

setenemy <base_id_1> <base_id_2> <variable_1> <variable_2>

Sets two factions’ status with each other. Variable can either be “0” for enemy, or “1” for neutral.

That’s a list of all Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheats. Also check out the best RPG games on PC.