Looking for Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheats? Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are both built on the Gamebryo engine, which means they share a lot of DNA. One of those shared elements is console commands, of which you can find a huge list of just below.
If you’re looking to make some instant changes to your Fallout game, or perhaps – gasp – cheat, then these are the commands you need. The wasteland’s a harsh place, so we don’t blame you for trying to make things easier on yourself. We’ve also got Fallout 4 console commands for your perusal.
How to use Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheats
To enter commands into Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas, you’ll need to open the developer console. To do this, tap the ‘tilde’ key (~), which can be found under the ESC key on American English keyboards. If you have a UK English keyboard, then you’ll need the ‘grave’ key (`), which can be found in the same spot.
Pressing the console key will pause the game, remove the HUD, and give a text prompt (|) in the lower left corner of the screen. Simply type in a command and press enter for the effect to take place. When typing commands, replace any text surrounded by <> brackets with the required information, and do not type the brackets. Replace # with numerical values.
Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheats list
All Pip-Boy Markers
tmm 1
Activates all Pip-Boy markers on the map, making them visible and fast-travel locations.
Toggle Fog of War
tfow
Toggles on/off fog of war on the Pip-Boy map.
God Mode
tgm
Toggles on/off god mode, which makes the player invincible to all damage, provides unlimited ammo, carrying capacity and AP. Items do not degrade.
Demi-God Mode (New Vegas only)
tdm
Toggles on/off demi-god mode, which makes the player invincible to all damage, but does not provide unlimited ammo or any other benefits.
Kill All NPCs
killall
Kills all NPCs and creatures in the area.
Teleport
coc <cell edid>
Teleports the player to a specific cell location.
Fallout: New Vegas Camera Commands
Free Camera
tfc
Toggle on/off the free camera, allowing you to move the camera anywhere you please. Use tfc 1 to pause the game too.
Free Camera Movement Speed
sucsm <#>
Changes the speed for the free camera. Replace <#> with 1 for a slow camera, and up to 10 for a fast camera.
Remove HUD
tm
Toggle on/off menus and HUD.
Field of View
fov <#>
Adjusts the field of view. Default is 75, Narrow is around 40, and wide is around 90. Set the value to your own preference.
Toggle Lightbrite
tlb
Toggle on/off lightbrite mode, which increases lighting in dark areas.
Fallout: New Vegas Inventory Commands
Add Item to Inventory
player.additem <base_id> <amount>
Adds an item to your inventory. Items will be at ‘full health’ and undamaged.
Remove Item from Inventory
player.removeitem <base_id> <amount>
Removes an item from your inventory.
Repair Menu
player.srm
Opens the Repair Menu, which allows the player to use their Repair skill to fix items. The menu works like a merchant repair trade, but payment will be given back to the player.
Show Inventory IDs
player.showinventory
Lists the player’s inventory with item IDs.
Equip Item from Inventory
player.equipitem <object_id>
Equips an item from your inventory.
Change Weapon Health
player.setweaponhealthperc <#>
Changes the health of your currently held weapon. Replace # with a number between 1-100.
Fallout: New Vegas NPC Commands
For almost all NPC commands, the NPC must be targeted before typing the command. Issuing a command without a target will simply result in nothing.
Set Target
prid <ref_id>
The same as left-clicking on a target, but useful if you cannot see the target. Most NPC commands will require a target.
Teleport to NPC
player.moveto <ref_id>
Moves you across the map to an NPC.
Teleport NPC
moveto player
Moves an NPC to your character.
Add/Remove NPC Inventory Item
additem <base_id>, removeitem <base_id>
Adds or removes an item from an NPC’s inventory.
Equip NPC
equipitem <base_id>, unequipitem <base_id>
Equip or unequip an item to an NPC.
Display NPC Inventory
inv
Shows every item in an NPC’s inventory, including hidden items.
Barter Menu
sbm
Shows the barter menu, for use with NPC traders.
Restore NPC Health
resethealth
Brings an NPC back to full health.
Kill NPC
kill
Makes an NPC die.
Revive NPC
resurrect
Brings an NPC back from the dead. (Will also reroll their inventory, so previously owned items may disappear.)
Toggle Combat AI
tcai
Toggles on/off combat artificial intelligence, so NPCs are unable to fight.
Toggle AI
tai
Toggles on/off all artificial intelligence, so NPCs are unable to do anything.
Set NPC Faction
setally <factionID1> <factionID2> (0/1 optional) (0/1 optional)
Allies an NPC to a specific faction. <0> sets as an ally, <1> sets as a friend.
Set Faction as Enemy
setenemy <factionID1> <factionID2> (0/1 optional) (0/1 optional)
Sets a faction as an enemy with another faction. <0> sets an enemy, <1> sets as neutral.
Make NPC Immortal
setessential <base_id> <#>
Makes an NPC unable to die. <1> sets NPC as immortal, <0> sets NPC as mortal.
Remove/Restore NPC
disable, enable
Disable removes the NPC from the game, enable makes the NPC reappear.
Start Combat
startcombat
Starts combat with an NPC. Use command “stopcombat” to end combat, although NPC will remain hostile.
Stop NPC Hostility
setav aggression 0
Stops an NPC from being hostile towards you.
Add NPC Script
addscriptpackage <base_id>
Adds a script to the targeted NPC. For example, use id “4083b” to make an NPC follow you.
Clone an NPC
player.placeleveledactoratme <base_id>
Creates a clone of an NPC and places it by the player character.
Reset Companion Quest
resetquest <quest_id>
Reset a companion’s hire quest.
Fallout: New Vegas Stat Commands
Damage Stat
player.damageactorvalue <variable> <#>
Reduces a stat by a numerical value. The most typical stat variable would be ‘health’.
Set Scale
player.setscale <#.#>
Set player scale. The higher the scale, the faster and stronger you become. 1.0 is default. 0.95 is smaller, 1.1 is bigger.
Actor Values
player.getav <variable>
Provides a read-out of an NPC’s stat value. Example variables are karma and intelligence.
Set NPC Stats
player.setav <variable> <#>
Set an NPC actor’s stats to a specific numerical value.
Adjust a NPC value
player.modav <variable> <#>
Adjusts an NPC actor’s stats, up to but not exceeding the normal max values. Negative numbers lower the stat. The value you assign to # will be in addition to what the value currently is, rather than replacing the whole stat value.
Add a Perk
player.addperk <variable>
Adds a perk or a trait to your character.
Remove Perk
player.removeperk <variable>
Removes a perk or trait from your character.
Change Sex
player.sexchange
Changes your player character gender.
Change Name
shownamemenu
Opens a menu to allow player character name changes.
Change Race/Face
showracemenu
Opens a menu that will allow you to change your character’s face. Changing your face will disable perks, so they must be removed and added again manually.
Change Traits
showtraitmenu
Opens a menu to change player traits.
Change Hair
showbarbermenu
Opens a menu to change player hairstyle.
Change Facial Features
showplasticsurgeonmenu
Opens a menu to change player appearance.
Level Up
player.advlevel
Advances your character by one XP level.
Change Level
player.setlevel <#>
Set the overall level of your character.
Set Age
player.agerace <#>
Sets the age generation of your character. Replace # with -1 for child, 1 for adult, 2 for elderly person.
Grant XP
player.rewardxp <#>
Adds a specified amount of XP to the player character.
Grant Karma
player.rewardKarma <#>
Adds a specified amount of Karma to the player character.
Set Setting
setgs <string>
Sets a specific game setting, such as max level cap, or damage resistance. Setting reset each time the game is started, so need re-applying each session. Replace <string> with a setting, such as “iMaxCharacterLevel <#>”.
Fallout: New Vegas Item and World Commands
Delete Object
zap
Deletes the targeted item.
Set Item Scale
setScale <#>
Sets the scale of an item in the game world.
Show Item Scale
getScale
Shows a read-out of the targeted item’s scale.
Unlock
unlock
Unlocks a locked safe, door, or container. The effect can be reversed with “lock”, which can also be modified by adding a numerical value equal to the required lockpick skill. A setting of “lock 255” will be unpickable and require a key.
Activate an Item
activate
Activates a targeted item without having to locate its switch.
Delete Item
markfordelete
Deletes an item from the game world.
Get Items
player.placeatme <base_id> <stack amoun #t> <quality #>
Places an item next to the player, of specified amount and quality.
Move to Item
player.moveto <ref_id>
Move to a nearby item.
Show Crafting Menu (New Vegas only)
showrecipemenu <category>
Opens the crafting menu. Use one of the following categories: “0013b2c1” for Workbench, “0013e11a” for Reloading Bench, “0013b2c0” for Campfire, and “xx0103a0” for Vending Machine.
Set Timescale
set timescale to <#>
Sets how fast time progresses in game. A setting of 1 is real time, with 1 second in-game being 1 second in real time. The default setting is 30.
Set Game Hour
set gamehour to <time>
Sets the game hour to the specified time, and will be applied when the game is unpaused.
Fallout: New Vegas Quest Commands
Move to Quest Target
movetoqt
Moves player character to the quest target location.
Show Quest Log
showquestlog
Display a log of everything the player has encountered and completed in the game.
Quest Check
getqc <base id>
Checks if the current quest is complete. A result of “1” means complete, “0” means uncomplete.
Quest Reset
resetquest <base id>
Resets progress on the specified quest.
List all Objectives
sqs <base id>
Displays a list of all quest objective stages.
Get Objective
getstage <base id>
Gets the objective level of a quest.
Set Quest Objective Level
setstage <base id> <Quest Objective>
Sets a quest to a specified objective, which can be used to drop back by an objective if bugs arise.
Complete all Objectives
CompleteAllObjectives <base id>
Sets all objectives of the specified quest to ‘complete’.
List Targets
sqt
Displays a list of all the current quest targets.
Start All Quests
saq
Starts all quests.
Fallout: New Vegas Game Commands
Save Game
save <save name>
Saves the game using the specified description.
Load Game
load <save name>
Loads the game file with the specified description.
Quit Game
quitgame
Quits the game without using menus.
Fallout: New Vegas Reputation Commands
Add Reputation
addreputation <base_id> <variable> <amount>
Increases your reputation with a specified fraction. Replace “variable” with “0” for infamy reputation, or “1” for fame. 100 is the highest value that can be attained.
Remove Reputation
removereputation <base_id> <variable> <amount>
Removes reputation with a specified faction. Replace “variable” with “0” for infamy reputation, or “1” for fame. 0 is the lowest value that can be attained.
Set Reputation
setreputation <base_id> <variable> <amount>
Sets your reputation with a specified faction to a specific level.
Remove from all Factions
removefromallfactions
Removes you from all factions. This will remove you from “player” faction, which can cause issues. Re-add yourself back to “player” faction with the command “player.AddToFaction 0001b2a4 1”
Set Faction Allied Status
setally <base_id_1> <base_id_2> <variable_1> <variable_2>
Sets two factions’ status with each other. Variable can either be “0” for friendly, or “1” for allied.
Set Faction Enemy Status
setenemy <base_id_1> <base_id_2> <variable_1> <variable_2>
Sets two factions’ status with each other. Variable can either be “0” for enemy, or “1” for neutral.
That’s a list of all Fallout: New Vegas console commands and cheats. Also check out the best RPG games on PC.