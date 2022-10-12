Fallout 4 mod trailer takes series to Miami while we wait on Bethesda

Another trailer for Fallout 4 mod Fallout: Miami has been released while we wait for Bethesda's next post-apocalyptic RPG game Fallout 5, and it's looking great

There are a lot of really great Fallout 4 mods, but few like the upcoming Fallout: Miami, which has celebrated the post-apocalyptic RPG game’s 25th anniversary with a new trailer for the fan-developed content that adds a new world space, main and side quests, equipment, and characters.

Like fellow DLC-sized Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London, Miami takes Bethesda’s base game and uses it to create an entirely new experience for fans, much like how New Vegas built heavily off the base of Fallout 3. Fallout: Miami will centre on the struggle between “order and freedom,” as newly created factions vie for control over the post-post-apocalypse Vacation Wasteland of Miami Beach.

The Fallout: Miami trailer gives us a great look at the upcoming mod and its environments, from new vaults to the classic dilapidated streets you’d come to expect. There’s no release date for the Fallout 4 mod just yet, but it definitely looks like the team is working hard.

In the Fallout 4 mod, the slaver kingdom of Sunshine Cove is coming up against the horde of the Nuclear Patriots, which sound like the Fallout series take on Mad Max, as they’re “automobile-worshipping nomads.”

There are new exotic and irradiated creatures in Fallout: Miami, alongside the return of the faction reputation system from Fallout: New Vegas. “Your standing with the various factions will change based on your decisions, and many different and unexpected outcomes await you in your quest,” says the Fallout 4 mod’s development team.

While the Fallout 4 mod isn’t out yet, and it looks like it won’t be for a while, the team has a solution for all you hungry players. Miami Misadventures will be standalone content packs for Fallout 4 that bring new characters, weapons, items, and quests from Fallout: Miami into Fallout 4, almost like an onboarding tool to help you get acquainted with the giant mod expansion.

Right now you can get a quad-barrel shotgun for Fallout 4, alongside the first episode of Miami Misadventures, which includes a new submachine gun, golf club, animal masks, faction paints, custom clothing, a crocodile statue, and a short puzzle-based quest. Both can be found on the mod’s Nexus Mods page.

You can also check out the Fallout 4 mods official website for more information.

If you’re interested we’ve got a list of the best Fallout 4 mods while you wait for Fallout: Miami, or everything we know about the Fallout 5 release date, locations, characters, setting and more.

