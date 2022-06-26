Forget Fallout 5, epic Fallout 4 mod Fallout London is out 2023

The epic Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London finally has a release window, and it’s out the same year as Starfield. The ambitious mod was announced last year and is essentially a whole new fan-made Fallout 4 DLC expansion. Now the Fallout: London release date is set for 2023 – and there’s a cool new trailer, to boot.

While there are a lot of great Fallout 4 mods, Fallout: London is looking like something truly special – and not just because it’s set in the UK as opposed to the usual American setting. However, despite the hefty 18-minute gameplay showing in May and having various pieces of the mod already available, the full release of the Fallout: London mod didn’t have a release window until now.

Well, that’s no longer the case, as the team’s new ‘official announcement trailer’ confirms that Fallout: London is coming in 2023. Starfield and a London-based Fallout in the same year? RPG game fans will eat well next year.

You can check out the new trailer below, which mostly shows off various locations such as Big Ben, the MI6 building, the London Eye, and more. It’s a real apocalyptic London travelogue. I particularly like the more British feel of the whole thing, such as the more knight-like take on the Brotherhood of Steel and the Mr. Handy with the bowler hat.

If someone told me this was official Fallout 76 DLC, I’d believe it. Oh, and did you know former Doctor Whos Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker are in it? Just one more reason to get excited for next year.

As for Fallout 76, the Minecraft Dungeons team is now working on it, apparently.