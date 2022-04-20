This Fallout 4 mod is the ultimate Doctor Who RPG

There’s a Fallout 4 mod that basically turns Bethesda’s open-world game into the ultimate Doctor Who experience, and it’s just been remastered and re-released – or, should we say, “regenerated”.

The ‘Fallout Who’ mod adds a fully functioning TARDIS – along with a massive interior section that proves it’s bigger on the inside – and a mystery to solve, as players have to travel to Sanctuary and find the broken pocket watch hidden in the cellar – which fans of the show will recognise from the David Tennant story ‘Human Nature’.

We won’t spoil the story, but following the questline will presumably lead to the players encountering the TARDIS and being able to explore it – and travel in it. Given the state of most Doctor Who games, just being based on Fallout 4 means that this mod instantly becomes the ultimate Doctor Who RPG game. There’s even a sonic screwdriver that players can craft as a weapon, of sorts, and you can choose a variety of different styles.

Once you’ve found your inner Time Lord, you can explore the TARDIS or take it out for a spin – either with random coordinates or going to a specific location. It’s really quite involved, and you can check it out for yourself.

We’ve no idea when we can expect Fallout 5, but Fallout 76 is getting a push from the developer of Minecraft Dungeons.

