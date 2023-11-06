Fallout 4 mod transforms the main quest with iconic new faction

One of the biggest and most downloaded Fallout 4 mods has just had a remake released, and it integrates the Enclave into the Bethesda RPG’s main questline. With loads of new fully voice-acted quests, NPCs, items, equipment, and ways to naturally fit the iconic faction into the Commonwealth, this remake follows an F4 mod with hundreds of thousands of downloads.
America Rising 2 – Legacy of the Enclave is a remake of a 2017 Fallout 4 mod from Thomas ‘Otellino’ Mitchell and an entire team of modders that adds the titular faction throughout the base game, integrating them into the Fallout 4 main quest, and making them feel like they could have existed there since the very beginning.
You can choose to help or destroy the Enclave, Fallout 3 style, in the mod for the RPG game. There are loads of voiced quests, a new companion, new random encounter possibilities, new equipment and settlement decorations, and even some new locations and world spaces built into The Commonwealth, too.
While America Rising 2 has just been released, the original version of this mod from 2017 amassed over 950,000 downloads across all the platforms. Originally intended as a 2.0 update, Mitchell changed the scope after realizing they were making many fundamental changes. The original release was side-content you could play at any time, but this new release is very different.
“It’s split into a three-act structure and follows along with the Fallout 4 main quest,” Mitchell wrote in 2019. “You’ll help them with their goals, and they’ll help you – to progress in the Enclave’s questline, you’ll need to progress in Fallout 4’s questline. And yes – the Enclave will help you get into the Institute, too.”
You can side with or destroy the Enclave with the help of other factions in the Fallout 4 mod too, as Mitchell says, “What good’s a bad guy if you can’t get rid of ’em? If you make them hostile (be it by completing the game with another faction, disagreeing a little too much with the leadership, or simply shooting them in the face) you’ll be locked out of the Enclave, and they’ll fire at you on sight.”
Fallout 4 America Rising 2 features
I’ve put together all the listed features for America Rising 2 below, and you can learn about compatibilities and download the mod for yourself here.
- A 24-quest main storyline seamlessly integrated into Fallout 4 with meaningful player choice
- Help build the Enclave – or destroy them
- An evolving base that restores as you progress through the game
- Over 8,000 lines of fully voice-acted dialogue by a cast of 25 voice actors
- A large cast of unique characters
- One main companion and two additional followers
- Multiple new random encounters
- New Enclave equipment, settlement decorations, and skins
- Multiple new locations and world spaces
- An Enclave Radio station with music and announcements
- An Enclave Pip-Boy skin
- Repeatable quests
Mitchell has even worked on Everywhere, the upcoming game helmed by former GTA lead Leslie Benzies while making a load of Fallout and Skyrim mods on the side – so you just know America Rising 2 is in good hands. It’s not just Mitchell though, as the mod credits list eight developers, 12 testers, and almost 40 voice performers.
If you’re jumping back into Fallout 4 on PC and have changed your specs since then you’ll want to take a look at our Fallout 4 system requirements, alongside our breakdown of the most useful Fallout 4 console commands and cheats for easy play too.