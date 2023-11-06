Fallout 4 mod transforms the main quest with iconic new faction

One of the biggest and most downloaded Fallout 4 mods has just had a remake released, and it integrates the Enclave into the Bethesda RPG’s main questline. With loads of new fully voice-acted quests, NPCs, items, equipment, and ways to naturally fit the iconic faction into the Commonwealth, this remake follows an F4 mod with hundreds of thousands of downloads.

America Rising 2 – Legacy of the Enclave is a remake of a 2017 Fallout 4 mod from Thomas ‘Otellino’ Mitchell and an entire team of modders that adds the titular faction throughout the base game, integrating them into the Fallout 4 main quest, and making them feel like they could have existed there since the very beginning.

You can choose to help or destroy the Enclave, Fallout 3 style, in the mod for the RPG game. There are loads of voiced quests, a new companion, new random encounter possibilities, new equipment and settlement decorations, and even some new locations and world spaces built into The Commonwealth, too.

While America Rising 2 has just been released, the original version of this mod from 2017 amassed over 950,000 downloads across all the platforms. Originally intended as a 2.0 update, Mitchell changed the scope after realizing they were making many fundamental changes. The original release was side-content you could play at any time, but this new release is very different.

“It’s split into a three-act structure and follows along with the Fallout 4 main quest,” Mitchell wrote in 2019. “You’ll help them with their goals, and they’ll help you – to progress in the Enclave’s questline, you’ll need to progress in Fallout 4’s questline. And yes – the Enclave will help you get into the Institute, too.”

You can side with or destroy the Enclave with the help of other factions in the Fallout 4 mod too, as Mitchell says, “What good’s a bad guy if you can’t get rid of ’em? If you make them hostile (be it by completing the game with another faction, disagreeing a little too much with the leadership, or simply shooting them in the face) you’ll be locked out of the Enclave, and they’ll fire at you on sight.”

Fallout 4 America Rising 2 features

I’ve put together all the listed features for America Rising 2 below, and you can learn about compatibilities and download the mod for yourself here.

A 24-quest main storyline seamlessly integrated into Fallout 4 with meaningful player choice

Help build the Enclave – or destroy them

An evolving base that restores as you progress through the game

Over 8,000 lines of fully voice-acted dialogue by a cast of 25 voice actors

A large cast of unique characters

One main companion and two additional followers

Multiple new random encounters

New Enclave equipment, settlement decorations, and skins

Multiple new locations and world spaces

An Enclave Radio station with music and announcements

An Enclave Pip-Boy skin

Repeatable quests

Mitchell has even worked on Everywhere, the upcoming game helmed by former GTA lead Leslie Benzies while making a load of Fallout and Skyrim mods on the side – so you just know America Rising 2 is in good hands. It’s not just Mitchell though, as the mod credits list eight developers, 12 testers, and almost 40 voice performers.

