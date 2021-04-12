Lady Dimitrescu comes to Fallout 4 with this Resident Evil Village mod

Lady Dimitrescu hasn’t even hit our PCs yet, and the internet is positively obsessed with the mutant countess. Named Alcina Dimitrescu in full, she’s an antagonist in the upcoming horror game Resident Evil Village, standing at 9ft 6in tall and clad in a vintage white and black gown ensemble – and she’s been, er, getting fans a little hot under the collar since her first reveal. Such is the gaming world’s captivation with her that she’s now come to Fallout 4 ahead of her actual debut.

Fallout 4 modder Vtaw has created a very authentic outfit mod based on the good countess, which it seems is based like-for-like on her upcoming appearance in Resident Evil Village (you can get an idea of Lady Dimitrescu in the clip below if you haven’t yet been introduced). Her billowing, long-sleeved ivory gown – which looks like it’s heavily inspired by 1910s women’s fashion – is just as it appears in those gameplay previews and towering bus adverts we’ve seen so far.

The satin gown cinched at the waist, massive black hat and matching gloves, ornate necklace, and cluster of dark roses pinned to her front – it’s a really close match to the real deal.

Sure, she might look pretty out-of-place standing in Fallout’s post-apocalyptic shelters and dusty wasteland, but, hey, if the internet’s reaction to her so far is anything to go by, Lady Dimitrescu is welcome to go wherever she pleases. If that means Nuka World or Diamond City, so be it.

If you’re keen to bring Lady Dimitrescu to the Commonwealth before she makes her official debut ahead of the Resident Evil Village release date next month, you can find her on Nexus Mods here. As ever, mod with caution, and be sure to check out our rundown of the best Fallout 4 mods on PC for more. Or, you can pre-order Resident Evil Village on Fanatical at that link if you’re keen to get started as soon as it drops.