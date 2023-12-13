Fallout 4 next-gen was first announced back in 2022, and expected to arrive this year. However, given the development and launch of Starfield, and also, we hope, Elder Scrolls 6, it seems that Bethesda – understandably – has been dealing with a few higher priorities. In November, PCGamesN reported on an update from former Bethesda executive Pete Hines, who shared some insider knowledge on the coming Fallout 4 re-release. Now, Bethesda shares an official update on Fallout 4 next-gen – and it might not be the news you wanted.

Fallout 4 makes the stalwart apocalypse RPG game bigger, bloodier, and more Bostonian than ever before. Originally launched back in 2015, it continues to thrive thanks to the best Fallout 4 mods and, more recently, the imminent arrival of the next gen update. However, since its original announcement, Fallout 4 next-gen has been completely silent. That is, until now.

“Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update,” Bethesda says. “We know you’re excited, and so are we. But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024.”

The Fallout 4 next-gen update is expected to introduce a new performance mode to allow for higher framerates, as well as visual improvements, a variety of bug fixes, 4K graphics options, and additional material from the Bethesda Creation Club. It was first announced in October 2022.

This follows after former executive Pete Hines remarked on the production of Fallout 4 next-gen, which will now arrive sometime next year. It may be later than expected, but at least it’s still coming. In the meantime, we’re also keeping an eye on the Fallout 5 release date.

